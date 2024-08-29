I Parry Everything Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Trailer

HIDIVE revealed the English dub cast and teaser trailer for the television anime of Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi 's I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! ( Ore wa Subete o "Parry" Suru: Gyaku Kanchigai no Sekai Saikyō wa Bōken-sha ni Naritai ) light novel series on Thursday:

The dub cast includes:

Additional voices include: Adam Noble , Alyssa Marek , Blake Weir , Brittney Karbowski , Cyrus Rodas , Elissa Cuellar , Jack Stansbury , Jay Hickman , Joe Daniels , John Gremillion , John Swasey , Kyle Colby Jones , Matthew David Rudd , Natalie Rial , Nathan Wilson , and Shannon Reed .

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub . Jones is also writing the English script with Marta Bechtol .

The English dub debuts on Thursday.

The anime premiered on July 4 on theandchannels.is streaming the anime as it airs.hosted the North American premiere of the anime's first two episodes at this year'sevent on July 4.

Dai Fukuyama (episode director on Beyblade franchise , Fate/Zero ) serves as director, Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , I'm Quitting Heroing ) is in charge of the series scripts, Chikako Noma is designing the characters, and Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is composing the music. OLM is animating the series.

The media mix music project Utahime Dream is in charge of the anime's theme songs. Maika Sakuragi (voiced by Anna Suzuki ) performs the opening theme song "AMBITION." The Utahime Dream All Stars with members Ibuki Yumesaki (voiced by Rena Yamasaki ), Maika Sakuragi (voiced by Anna Suzuki ), Kiyomi Masahiro (voiced by Arisa Sonohara ), HiREN (voiced by Kaya), Hikari Mizutsuki (voiced by Carin Isobe ), Rin Takagi (voiced by Tomomi Jiena Sumi ), and Himawari Hagiwara (voiced by Reo Kurachi ) perform the ending theme song "No Gifted."

J-Novel Club licensed both the light novels and the manga, and it describes the story:

The Kingdom of Clays faces a conflict that will shape the face of the continent for centuries to come...but Noor doesn't have a clue about any of that! Having freshly arrived at the royal capital after over a decade of rigorous, isolated training at his mountain home, he's dead set on achieving his childhood dream of becoming an adventurer, even if the only skills he possesses are useless ones. Sure, he can [Parry] thousands of swords in the span of a single breath, but everybody knows you need more than that if you want to be an adventurer! Our hero's road to making his dream come true will be long(?) and arduous(?)—but if there's one thing Noor's not afraid of, it's some good ol' fashioned hard work!

Nabeshiki began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2019, where it is still ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment released the first volume of the story's print edition in September 2020, with illustrations by Kawaguchi . The eighth novel volume shipped on May 15.

KRSG launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Earth Star Entertainment 's Comic Earth Star website in September 2020. Earth Star Entertainment released the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 12.

