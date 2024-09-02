Tokyo Revengers Manga Gets 2nd Stage Musical

Show runs in Tokyo from March 28-April 6, Kyoto from April 11-13

The staff for the musicals based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga revealed on Sunday the series will get a new musical titled Tokyo Revengers #2 Bloody Halloween . The show will run at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from March 28 - April 6 and at the Kyoto Theater in Kyoto from April 11 - April 13.

Image via Tokyo Revengers musical's official website © 和久井健・講談社/ミュージカル「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会

The main cast includes (top row, left to right):

Ryōhei Takenaka as Takemichi Hanagaki

as Takemichi Hanagaki Ryō Kitamura as Manjiro Sano

as Manjiro Sano Ikumi Isaka as Ken Ryūgūji

Shogo Suzuki as Keisuke Baji

as Keisuke Baji Yuta Kishimoto as Kazutora Hanemiya

Ryūji Satō as Chifuyu Matsuno

as Chifuyu Matsuno Futa Sakayori as Takashi Mitsuya

(Second row, left to right):

Koki Azuma as Haruki Hayashida

Yudai Kubo as Atsushi Sendo

Takashi Sasaki as Shinichiro Sano

Raima Hiramatsu as Tetta Kisaki

Dai Isono as Shuji Hanma

Nobunaga Satō as Naoto Tachibana

Riria Ito as Hinata Tachibana

Kaori Miura will direct the show, Muck Akazawa will pen the script and lyrics, manzo and Tanaka will write the music, and Shoji Toyama and Taichi will choreograph the show.

The first stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in November and December 2023.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ken Wakui 's original manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered on January 7 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the series as it aired.

The Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc ( Tokyo Revengers : Tenjiku-hen ) anime premiered in Japan in October 2023. Disney+ exclusively streamed the anime worldwide (except in Mainland China).

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series in November 2023.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan in April 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in Japan in June 2023.