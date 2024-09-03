Quality Assurance in Another World Anime Adds 4 Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Masamichi Sato 's Quality Assurance in Another World ( Kono Sekai wa Fukanzen Sugiru ) manga revealed four new cast members for the anime on Wednesday. The new characters will appear in the show's 10th episode on Friday. The new cast members include:

Tomoaki Maeno as Yamanaka, a debugger trapped in the game



Image via Comic Natalie © 左藤真通・講談社／『この世界は不完全すぎる』製作委員会

Satomi Arai as Akane, Akira's co-worker



Image via Comic Natalie © 左藤真通・講談社／『この世界は不完全すぎる』製作委員会

Tomokazu Sugita as Ren, a debugger



Image via Comic Natalie © 左藤真通・講談社／『この世界は不完全すぎる』製作委員会

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Alba, a "meta AI"



Image via Comic Natalie © 左藤真通・講談社／『この世界は不完全すぎる』製作委員会

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 左藤真通・講談社／『この世界は不完全すぎる』製作委員会

The anime premiered on the Animeism B2 block on, andon July 5. The anime will have 13 episodes.

The anime stars:

The anime was originally slated to premiere this spring, but was delayed to a July premiere. The anime's staff did not give a reason for the delay. The anime's director Kei Umabiki said on X (formerly Twitter ) that production on the anime is going well.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and is also streaming an English dub . The company describes the series:

Despite its location in a remote region south of the continent of Felnarc, the island of Clayborne is made up of five small countries crowded together and in constant conflict. In the most remote reaches of the smallest and most peaceful coutnry on the island, the Kingdom of Bayle, is the small village where a girl named Nikola lives a humble life. One day, while she's out gathering firewood as she does every day, a massive dragon—a creature that's supposed to only live deep in the mountains—appears in front of her. Just as it's about to attack the village, a man named Haga rushes to the scene. Haga is a member of the King's Seekers, a top secret investigation team. Nikola has never once felt bored with her peaceful life, even when every single day is practically the same, but after meeting Haga, she's so intrigued by Haga and his travels that she decides to step out into the world herself... and then she learns the true nature of her world.

Kei Umabiki ( ClassicaLoid season 2) is directing the anime at 100Studio and Studio Palette . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime franchise , Hyperdimension Neptunia ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Shigeo Akahori ( Texhnolyze , sub character design for Record of Ragnarok ) is designing the characters for animation.

Kenichi Tajiri ( Sailor Moon SuperS: The Movie ) is the art director. Sakie Suzuki ( I'm Quitting Heroing ) is handling color design. Ayako Otsuki ( The tale of outcasts ) is the director of photography. Emi Onodera ( Himouto! Umaruchan ) is editing, and Takeshi Takadera ( Yowamushi Pedal ) is directing the sound.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The ongoing manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days service in 2020.