Puniru is a Kawaii Slime Anime Casts Ikue Ōtani
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Maedakun's Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (Puniru wa Kawaii Slime) web manga series announced on Thursday that Ikue Ōtani is voicing Runrūn, an entity conjured by Alice when she was younger to be like a friend to her. Ōtani's character will appear in the anime's fourth episode on Sunday.The anime premiered on October 6 at 11:45 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
The anime stars:
- Yū Sasahara as Puniru
- Shūichirō Umeda as Kotarō
- Risa Shimizu as Mami Kirara
- Junya Enoki as Yūsuke Nanpa
- Yumiri Hanamori as Alice Okanega
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gо̄-yan
- Kōsuke Echigoya as Hone-chan
- Kazuya Nakai as Hiroshi Mado
Yūshi Ibe (Tearmoon Empire) is directing the series at TOHO animation STUDIO. Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) is designing the characters. Izumi Mori is composing the music.
The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.
Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan's "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 27.
