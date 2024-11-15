J-Novel Club Reveals 9 New Novel, 2 New Manga Licenses

From Villainess to Healer, Shannon Wants to Die! novels, more debut today on service

J-Novel Club announced on Thursday that it has licensed nine new light novel and two manga titles.

The light novel titles include:

From Villainess to Healer

Title:Author(s):(writer),(illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: Charlotte Cocoriara: duke's daughter, fiancée to a prince, villainess, and...NPC? Framed as the villainess in a spin-off of an MMO dating sim, Charlotte suddenly regains memories of her past life as a player of the same MMO. Armed with her new understanding of the world, she happily accepts the end of her betrothal and her accompanying exile. Who needs a cheating prince fiancé when there's a whole fantasy world to explore?

Using knowledge from her gameplay, Charlotte strikes out on her own. Her first task is to switch jobs, something apparently no one else in this world knows how to do. With her new role secured, she'll make friends, join parties, challenge dungeons, and...! Follow Charlotte as she sets off on a grand adventure, free for the first time in her life!



Shannon Wants to Die!

Shinitagari no Shannon

Title:Author(s): Ao Satsuki (writer), falmaro (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: Shannon is a totally normal, mortal mage, and certainly not older than she looks—at least, that's what she's convinced her new friend, Kyle, into thinking. Cursed to live forever and fed up with her immortal coil, Shannon wants to...well...die! Unfortunately, nothing has worked—not poisonous mushrooms, not falling from cliffs, and certainly not old age. But that doesn't mean Shannon has given up. If there's a will (and perhaps a dreadful dragon, a toxic tincture, or some deadly dungeon traps), there's a way, and Shannon is committed to her search for the sweet release of death.

Pens Down, Swords Up Throw Your Studies to the Wind

Ken to Mahō to Gakurekishakai: Zense wa Gariben datta Ore ga, Konse wa Kaze Makase de Jiyū ni Ikitai

Title:Author(s): Mao Nishiura (writer),Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: The third son of a viscount, Allen Rovene has hated studying since the day he was born. And no wonder—after suddenly regaining the memories of his past life at the age of twelve, he realizes he spent the entirety of his previous life hunched over a desk, studying like a studyholic! Reborn into his dream world of swords and magic, he's determined to make the most of his second chance by ditching the books and living a carefree, unburdened life—until he realizes the path to freedom has a detour in the form of the most renowned school in the kingdom: the Royal Knight and Mage Academy of Yugria.

To become the magic-wielding, sword-swinging adventurer of his dreams, Allen's going to have to repurpose his well-honed study skills toward one goal—passing the hellish entrance exams and heading to the Royal Academy!



Meals Made to Order: How to Domesticate Your Dragon with Delicacies!

Misuterareta Ikenie Reijō wa Senyō Skill "Otoriyose" de Jaryū wo Ezukesuru

Title:Author(s): Yoneori (writer), LINO (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: After being disowned by her noble house for being unable to use her skill, Francheska finds out she's also going to be this generation's sacrifice to a dragon! At the eleventh hour, she regains her memories from a previous life and unlocks the secrets to her skill: a power that allows her to order gourmet food directly from Earth! Arriving on the dragon's island, she sets about gaining his trust with tasty treats. Whether she's serving up dry-aged beef or a roasted ham and cheese sandwich cooked over a salamander's flame, these delicacies are sure to delight the hungry dragon!

The Hero-Killing Bride

Yūsha-goroshi no Hanayome

Title:Author(s): Aoikou (writer), Enji (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: In the light of day, Sister Alicia Snowell is a faithful and devoted bride of the gods, dedicated to serving the Holy Church and its followers. In the shadows, she's one of the Church's top inquisitors, tasked with hunting down and eliminating heretics by any means necessary.

Alicia's latest mission: assassinate the Hero Elcyon, slayer of the mighty Demon Lord, whose growing fame threatens to eclipse the Church's political power. In order to kill the divinely protected, supposedly unkillable Hero, Alicia first needs to win Elcyon's heart.

There's just one problem—Elcyon turns out to be a girl named Cion! Alicia's at a loss for what to do, but while she tries to figure out how to seduce a girl, more trouble brews on the horizon. With remnants of the demon army still at large, Alicia and Cion face one deadly supernatural battle after another! Where will the two girls' intertwining paths lead them?



Knock Yourself Out! The Goddess Beat the Final Boss in the Tutorial, So Now I'm Free to Do Whatever

Ato wa Gojiyū ni Dōzo! Tutorial de Kami-sama ga Last Boss Taoshichatta node, Watashi wa Suki Hōdai Ikiteiku

Title:Author(s): Onikage Supana (writer), Ixy (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: My name's Karina—or at least, it is now! I used to be a nondescript, run-of-the-mill Japanese salaryman until I was whisked away to a divine realm where the Goddess of Time and Space told me I'd be living a new life in a new world—and as a girl, since apparently she prefers it that way. First she wants me to beat some final boss she has a grudge against, then she takes control of my body to show me how to use my new spatial magic powers in a tutorial fight... Wait, isn't that the final boss I'm supposed to beat?! Less than in a minute into the tutorial and he's dead?! And now she says the world's my oyster. Seriously?!

They Don't Know I'm Too Young for the Adventurer's Guild

Bōkensha Guild ga Jūni-sai kara Shika Irenakatta node, Saba Yomimashita.

Title:Author(s): KAME (writer), ox (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: At just nine years old, Kiri leaves his sleepy village in the countryside and sets out to make a living for himself. With the help of a traveling merchant, Kiri reaches a bustling seaside town—where he's betrayed and almost sold into slavery. He manages to escape, but now he's all alone in the strange town with neither a roof over his head nor a coin in his pocket. The streets lead him to the Raging Kelpie's Tail, a guild of adventurers. Its colorful characters take Kiri under their wing and watch over the earnest boy as he overcomes challenges and grows both in height and spirit

Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat

Kaketa Tsuki no Mercedes: Kyūketsuki no Kizoku ni Tensei Shita kedo Suteraresō nanode Dungeon wo Seiha suru

Title:Author(s): Fire head (writer),(illustratorRelease Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: Reincarnated as a vampire to a noble father and his shunned concubine, Mercedes Grunewald has always known that one day, her father will choose an heir that isn't her. But what will become of her family when that time comes? Her mother has no skills, their maid is old, and Mercedes is but a small child. How will they survive in the world on their own?

Luckily, dungeon crawling is a job that anyone can do—even a child. To provide for her family, Mercedes begins training at the age of a kindergartener, and because she's from a nation of vampires, she fortunately has the potential to become strong. In her past life, she died unfulfilled, but that won't be her fate this time. In the dungeons, she's determined to find something that will make her moon full.



Imperial Reincarnation I Came, I Saw, I Survived

Tensei Shitara Kōtei Deshita

Title:Author(s): Masekinokatasa (writer),(illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: “I command thee, kneel!” When a history buff reincarnates as the infant emperor Carmine, he's immediately struck by despair—child rulers aren't known for their longevity. But as he learns the ins and outs of his new reality's elaborate metaphysics and “his” corrupt and bloated state apparatus, he sets in motion a scheme to purge the rot—and woe betide any scheming noble standing between Carmine and a functioning government.

Of course, he'll have to survive first—no easy feat for a child emperor dancing on other men's strings. But hey, how hard could running an empire be?



The two new manga include:

Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat

Kaketa Tsuki no Mercedes: Kyūketsuki no Kizoku ni Tensei Shita kedo Suteraresō nanode Dungeon wo Seiha suru

Title:Author(s):(manga), Fire head (original work)Release Date: Launches today with Chapter 1 of Volume 1Summary: Reborn as a vampire, Mercedes Grunewald has won the lottery of life. She's strong, quick, beautiful, and even a noble. Technically a noble, that is. Her mother is merely a concubine, and her father shows no interest in the family he's shunned to the countryside. Knowing the comforts of her life will be lost once he chooses an heir, she resolves to take matters into her own hands. At just ten years old, she begins a life of dungeon crawling.

But what will she find for herself out there in the dungeons? In her past life, she died unfulfilled, but this time, she's set on achieving a different fate. Whether it be fame, fortune, or simply a reason to live, this time, her moon will be full.



Imperial Reincarnation I Came, I Saw, I Survived

Tensei Shitara Kōtei Deshita

Title:Author(s): Wirue Kusinada (manga), Masekinokatasa (original work)Release Date: Launches today with Chapter 1 of Volume 1Summary: What would you do if you were reincarnated as a child emperor—kept alive as a puppet, with corrupt, greedy nobles sharpening their knives on all sides? How would you live with no overpowered abilities, no freedom to act, always one wrong step away from an assassin slipping poison into your next meal?

How about this: Survive. Learn magic. Purge the empire of corruption.

Sounds ambitious, you say? Well, no emperor ever made a name for himself sitting at home.



