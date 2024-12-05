ZENSHU. Anime's Trailer Reveals Theme Songs, January 5 Premiere

Crunchyroll revealed the main trailer for MAPPA 's original television anime ZENSHU. on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Zen" by BAND-MAID , and announces the anime's January 5 premiere date. The trailer also reveals Sou as the artist behind the anime's ending theme song "Tada, Kimo no Mama de."

The anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on January 5 at 11:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. EST), and then it will run on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January 2025 worldwide excluding Japan.

MAPPA describes the anime:

After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she's unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.

