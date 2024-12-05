News
ZENSHU. Anime's Trailer Reveals Theme Songs, January 5 Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll revealed the main trailer for MAPPA's original television anime ZENSHU. on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Zen" by BAND-MAID, and announces the anime's January 5 premiere date. The trailer also reveals Sou as the artist behind the anime's ending theme song "Tada, Kimo no Mama de."
English-subtitled version
Japanese version (region-free)
The anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on January 5 at 11:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. EST), and then it will run on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January 2025 worldwide excluding Japan.Mitsue Yamasaki, Kimiko Ueno, and MAPPA are credited with the original work. Yamasaki (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Tada Never Falls in Love) is directing the anime, and Ueno (Carole & Tuesday, Astro Note) is writing the scripts. Sumie Noro (Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence director) is the assistant director. Yoshiteru Tsujino (FLCL: Grunge) is in charge of character concept art and environment concept art. Kayoko Ishikawa (Sarazanmai) is adapting those character designs for animation and is also the chief animation director. Shuuji Takahara, Kazuko Hayakawa, and Etsuko Sumimoto are also chief animation directors. Yukari Hashimoto (Komi Can't Communicate, March comes in like a lion) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Background Art Director: Akio Shimada
- Color Key Artist: Junko Suenaga
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kenta Fujita
- Editing: Mutsumi Takemiya
- Sound Production: dugout
- Casting Manager: Makoto Tanimura (Sound Wing)
- Animation Producer: Takahiro Ogawa
The anime stars:
- Anna Nagase as Natsuko Hirose
- Kazuki Ura as Luke Braveheart
- Rie Kugimiya as Unio
- Minori Suzuki as Memmeln
- Akio Suyama as QJ
- Romi Park as Justice
- Manaka Iwami as Destiny Heartwarming
- Kentarō Tone as Chingosman
- Masashi Yamane as Ganger
- Katsuhisa Hōki as Capitan
- Sayaka Ōhara as Admiral
MAPPA describes the anime:
After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she's unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.
Source: Crunchyroll, Comic Natalie