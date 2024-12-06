Tomokazu Seki Joins Cast of Dragon Ball Daima Anime as Majin Kuu

Character appeared in final scene of episode 09 on Friday

The official website for the Dragon Ball Daima anime announced on Saturday that Tomokazu Seki has joined the cast of the anime as Majin Kuu. The character appeared in the last scene of episode 9 of the show on Friday.

Image via Dragon Ball Daima anime's website © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Seki's comment about the role is as follows:

I always aspired to be in " Dragon Ball " since before I even became a voice actor. Once I pictured my dream, I participated in a few auditions, but ended up with a history of failures. I finally passed an audition, which felt like, "At long last, I got a part! I finally passed!" My character is shrouded in mystery. I hope everyone looks forward to seeing me in action.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. Netflix is also streaming the anime, which debuted first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18. Crunchyroll will also stream the anime's English dub starting on January 10.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. Akio Iyoku , founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, is credited as an executive producer.

Zedd feat. C&K . (CLIEVY and KEEN ) are performing the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan." ZEDD feat. Ai are performing the ending theme song "Nakama" (Companions), which Zedd composed specifically for the anime. Singer-songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme song's lyrics.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.