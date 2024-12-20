Fukushi Ochiai Joins Cast of Dragon Ball Daima Anime as Majin Duu

Character appears in 11th episode

The official website for the Dragon Ball Daima anime announced on Friday that Fukushi Ochiai has joined the cast of the anime as Majin Duu. The character appeared in the 11th episode on Friday.

Ochiai commented:

It's a dream come true to finally be in " Dragon Ball " . As a child, I dreamed of being in the same world as Goku, fighting with or against him. When I got the role, I let out a shout of joy. I wonder what will happen to the surprising duo!? Stay tuned!

Tomokazu Seki joined the cast as Majin Kuu in the ninth episode on December 6.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. Netflix is also streaming the anime, which debuted first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18. Crunchyroll will also stream the anime's English dub starting on January 10.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise ) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise ) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. Akio Iyoku , founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, is credited as an executive producer.

Zedd feat. C&K . (CLIEVY and KEEN ) are performing the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan." ZEDD feat. Ai are performing the ending theme song "Nakama" (Companions), which Zedd composed specifically for the anime. Singer-songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme song's lyrics.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.