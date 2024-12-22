Puniru is a Kawaii Slime Anime Gets 2nd Season

Announced after episode 12 on Monday

The television anime of Maedakun 's Puniru is a Kawaii Slime ( Puniru wa Kawaii Slime ) web manga series ended its 12th episode on Monday with an announcement of a second season.

Image via [Comic Natalie] © まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会

Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website © まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会

The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.

Yūshi Ibe ( Tearmoon Empire ) directed the first season at TOHO animation STUDIO . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) oversaw the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) designed the characters. Izumi Mori composed the music.

The anime premiered on October 6 at 11:45 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it aired.

Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan 's " Shūkan Coro Coro Comics " (" Weekly Coro Coro Comics ") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 27.

Source: Comic Natalie