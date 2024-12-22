News
Puniru is a Kawaii Slime Anime Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Egan Loo
The television anime of Maedakun's Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (Puniru wa Kawaii Slime) web manga series ended its 12th episode on Monday with an announcement of a second season.
The anime stars:
- Yū Sasahara as Puniru
- Shūichirō Umeda as Kotarō
- Risa Shimizu as Mami Kirara
- Junya Enoki as Yūsuke Nanpa
- Yumiri Hanamori as Alice Okanega
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gо̄-yan
- Kōsuke Echigoya as Hone-chan
- Kazuya Nakai as Hiroshi Mado
Yūshi Ibe (Tearmoon Empire) directed the first season at TOHO animation STUDIO. Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) oversaw the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) designed the characters. Izumi Mori composed the music.
The anime premiered on October 6 at 11:45 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it aired.
Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan's "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 27.
Source: Comic Natalie