×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Puniru is a Kawaii Slime Anime Gets 2nd Season

posted on by Egan Loo
Announced after episode 12 on Monday

The television anime of Maedakun's Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (Puniru wa Kawaii Slime) web manga series ended its 12th episode on Monday with an announcement of a second season.

pks_kv2.jpg
Image via [Comic Natalie]
© まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会

puniru1
Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website
© まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会
The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.

The anime stars:

Yūshi Ibe (Tearmoon Empire) directed the first season at TOHO animation STUDIO. Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) oversaw the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) designed the characters. Izumi Mori composed the music.

The anime premiered on October 6 at 11:45 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it aired.

Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan's "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 27.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives