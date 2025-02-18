Kadokawa revealed two more cast members, more staff members, the main promotional video and April 2 premiere for the television anime of Yūichi Hiiragi 's Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! ( Haite Kudasai, Takamine-san ) manga on Tuesday. The video (in two versions) revealed the opening theme song "Baby Baby Baby" by Masami Okui with Bonjour Suzuki , and the ending theme song "Hightail it" by Makoto Furukawa .

Wholesome version

Gentlemen's version

The newly announced cast members are:

Sumire Uesaka as Erie Evergreen

Miyu Tomita as Rurika Kurosaki

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere on April 2 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and other channels. The anime will also have an advance screening of the uncensored version of the main story on March 2 at the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas in Tokyo.

The anime starsas Takane Takamine andas Koushi Shirota.

Tomoe Makino ( Aharen-san wa Hakarenai , Kotaro Lives Alone ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yū Satō ( Space Battleship Tiramisu , Space Battleship Tiramisu Zwei ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Ryō Yamauchi ( Vinland Saga animation director) and Maya Itō ( Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc animation director) are serving as the character designers and chief animation directors, Takeshi Nakatsuka ( Brothers Conflict , My Dress-Up Darling ) is composing the music, and Akane Maeda ( Red Cat Ramen , Kaginado ) is the sound director.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

Takane Takamine is the goddess of her high school. With perfect grades, athletic prowess, and unrivaled beauty, this student council president is the apple of everyone's eye-including Koushi Shirota, a below-average student with no friends or social prospects whatsoever. But he'll soon find out the secret behind Takamine's unbelievable success-her underwear! When she strips, she can undo any of her past actions, and now that Koushi knows, Takamine won't let him off so easy...

Hiiragi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019. Square Enix will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 22.

Hiiragi launched the Kakegurui Midari manga spinoff of Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in February 2017, and ended it in 2020.



