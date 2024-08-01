'Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!' Risque Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

Square Enix announced on Friday that Yūichi Hiiragi 's Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! ( Haite Kudasai, Takamine-san ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Square Enix unveiled a teaser visual for the anime, but did not reveal other information.

Image via Comic Natalie

Hiiragi also drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image via Comic Natalie

Image via Amazon

Takane Takamine is the goddess of her high school. With perfect grades, athletic prowess, and unrivaled beauty, this student council president is the apple of everyone's eye-including Koushi Shirota, a below-average student with no friends or social prospects whatsoever. But he'll soon find out the secret behind Takamine's unbelievable success-her underwear! When she strips, she can undo any of her past actions, and now that Koushi knows, Takamine won't let him off so easy...

is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

Hiiragi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in December 2023, and will publish the ninth volume on August 21.

Hiiragi launched the Kakegurui Midari mangaspinoff of Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in February 2017, and ended it in 2020.

