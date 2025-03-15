Sakamoto Days Anime Adds 4 Cast Members

The staff of the television anime of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga revealed four new cast members for the anime on Saturday. The new cast members will appear in the anime's 11th episode (the final episode for the anime's first part), and include:

Yūko Kaida as Dump



Chiaki Kobayashi as Apart



Ryōta Takeuchi as Minimalist



Kōsuke Toriumi as Saw



The staff also streamed a preview video for the 11th episode:

The anime premiered onand affiliated channels on January 11, and the series also debuted onon January 11.lists the anime's "Part 1" with 11 weekly episodes, and confirms that it will stream "Part 2" this July.

Masaki Watanabe ( KADO - The Right Answer , Bartender, several Battle Spirits anime) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( BLUELOCK , Haikyu!! , Moriarty the Patriot ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yō Moriyama ( Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray , Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone ) is the character designer.

Vaundy performs the opening theme song "Hashire Sakamoto" (Run, Sakamoto). Conton Candy performs the ending theme song "Futsū" (Normal).

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.



