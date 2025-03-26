Trillion Game Anime's Final 2 Episodes Both Air on March 27

Previews streamed for episodes 25-26 airing on Thursday

The staff for the television anime of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryōichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga confirmed that the last two episodes will both air on Thursday, and streamed previews for the episodes on Wednesday:

Episode 25

Episode 26

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館/アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

cours

The anime debuted on October 3 on TV in Japan and on streaming services with the first two episodes.is streaming the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime is airing for consecutive two(quarters of a year) . The show's secondstarted on January 9.

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Police in a Pod ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Police in a Pod ) is designing the characters. Takurō Iga ( Asteroid in Love ) is composing the music.

Rock musician Hiroji Miyamoto is performing the second opening theme song "Over the Top," and imase is performing the ending theme song "Egoist."

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

Inagaki ( Eyeshield 21 , Dr. Stone ) and Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020. Viz Media licensed the manga.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates in July 2023. Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man plays protagonist Haru Tennōji, while Hayato Sano plays Manabu "Gaku" Taira. Netflix is streaming the series. The series also got a live-action film that opened on February 14. The film features a returning cast.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.