Trillion Game Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals New Theme Song Artists, More Cast for 2nd Half

Kadokawa revealed a third promotional video on Friday for the television anime of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryōichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga. The video reveals more cast members, and the new opening and ending theme song artists for the show's second cours (quarter of a year), which will start on January 9.

Rock musician Hiroji Miyamoto is performing the new opening theme song "Over the Top," and imase is performing the ending theme song "Egoist."

The four new cast members include:

Toshihiko Seki as Tōru Hebijima

Image courtesy of Kadoakwa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一／小学館／アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

Masaki Terasoma as Sumeragi

Image courtesy of Kadoakwa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一／小学館／アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

Lynn as Akari Shirotora

Image courtesy of Kadoakwa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一／小学館／アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

Kenjirō Tsuda as Kunugi

Image courtesy of Kadoakwa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一／小学館／アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

A livestream will be held on January 5 at 8:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EST) to commemorate the premiere of the second cours .

The anime debuted on October 3 on TV in Japan and on streaming services with the first two episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime is airing for consecutive two cours .

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Police in a Pod ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Police in a Pod ) is designing the characters. Takurō Iga ( Asteroid in Love ) is composing the music.

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

Inagaki ( Eyeshield 21 , Dr. Stone ) and Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020. Viz Media licensed the manga.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates in July 2023. Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man plays protagonist Haru Tennōji, while Hayato Sano plays Manabu "Gaku" Taira. Netflix is streaming the series. The series is also getting a live-action film that will open on February 14, 2025. The film will feature a returning cast.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.