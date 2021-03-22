How would you rate episode 11 of

EX-ARM ?

I told you all there would be a quiz.

ACROSS

3. - Why did you force this upon me?

5. - Who is Akira's Closest Ally?

10. - What do you shout while watching EX-ARM ?

12. - Who is the Villain of EX-ARM ?

14. - What does EX-ARM 's Creation Disprove?

16. - Who is Responsible for this pain?

18. - What's the name of the super computer that wants to fuck Akira?

19. - Who is REALLY responsible for EX-ARM ?

20. - What does the EX-ARM Broker have instead of a face?



DOWN

1. - EX-ARM Declared war on all ____ In the World

2. - What is the most common rating for EX-ARM on Crunchyroll ?

4. - What animation technique was used for EX-ARM 's action sequences?

6. - What is Elmira's profession?

7. - Who is the Hero of EX-ARM

8. - Who directed EX-ARM ?

9. - What Number EX-ARM is Akira labeled as?

11. - How Can I Get Back At You For This?

13. - What enemies do our hereos fight in Episode 5?

15. - Where can you watch EX-ARM ?

17. - What day does EX-ARM air on in the United States?



Now don't worry if you don't get every one – I've provided a handy answer sheet to help those of you falling behind. But make sure you're prepared because your final papers are due by 11:59 pm on March 28th. You better take it seriously, as it will count for 30% of your final grade.

