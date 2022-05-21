How would you rate episode 16 of

Komi Can't Communicate (TV 2) ?

And here we are at the Christmas episode of Komi Can't Communicate ! Instead of a variety of different skits covering different events at different points in time, this episode focuses on one event but showcases it from different perspectives. That event in question is a Christmas party that doubles as an early birthday celebration for Komi, which means that the pressure is on to get a good gift. Problem is that these teenagers have no idea what to get for each other, which I feel is a pretty relatable dilemma for most people, not just awkward teenagers that have trouble expressing feelings. It was nice starting out with Komi spending some time with her brother who, despite being younger, seems to be the one that puts up with others' antics more. I like the fact that he doesn't seem to have trouble communicating; he doesn't talk because he's just angsty and easily irritated.

The actual Christmas party did feel like it dragged on a little bit longer than it should have. Gags like the classmates overanalyzing how to sit next to Komi and the Kings game were fun for the first few minutes, but kind of lost steam over time. I think it would've been better if those skits were shortened, or if we maybe had another skit to fill in the runtime. It's the first time in a while that a gag in this series dragged for me, but the pay off in the final quarter was really nice. Komi getting a group gift from everybody in the form of a giant cat that she adores to the point where nobody can tell what she's thinking was cute enough on its own, but the fact that it was primarily Tadano's idea highlights just how made for each other these two are. I am noticing that this season seems to be taking a step back from more laugh-out-loud moments in favor of nurturing that blossoming romance between our two leads. I am fine with this approach as long as the show is aware that viewers might be adjusting their expectations accordingly.

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.