I laughed, I cried, I cheered, I applauded! This is peak fiction right here, and I refuse to accept differing opinions. The Dangers in My Heart is one of my favorite romance anime, and it will probably work its way to my top ten soon. I don't even know where to start, but I need to gush here, or I genuinely don't know what I'm going to be able to do with myself.

This is the final push that Kyotaro needed to fulfill his character arc. The whole series has been about him stepping outside his comfort zone and confronting his anxiety and inferiority complex to feel worthy enough to receive the love he desperately wants. What better way to put all that character growth to the test than by putting him in front of dozens of his peers whom he used to look down on? The setup is a bit forced, but I don't care because the build-up, payoff, and resolution to this plot point were masterfully done.

Not only does Kyotaro exhibit agency in wanting to use this as an opportunity to prove himself, but the show also makes it clear that this situation isn't just about proving himself to Anna; it's about believing in himself. In many other series, events like this are usually done strictly off of the support of the romantic interest. But this show makes it clear that it prioritizes personal growth over romantic developments. If anything, the romantic developments feel like rewards for the individual growth that all characters go through, and the episode highlights that very well. Kyotaro stood up for himself and clarified that he could still carry on the confidence and expressive traits he liked. Those are probably the elements Anna also likes about him, but he's been too cynical to see it.

Things will be better than OK because let's talk about that ending. Anna confesses to Kyotaro in the same room where he originally discovered his feelings for her. Last time, he overheard her and concluded that he likes her, but this time, he's allowed to overhear a conversation where she affirms that she has her hands full with emotion for somebody else while holding the keychain that connects them! I know they're not going to magically start dating in the next episode, but the show made it abundantly clear that there is no other way to misinterpret Anna's words.

She likes him, and he cannot run away from that anymore, thanks to the newfound confidence and insight he has accepted about himself. This genuinely made me cry as I was watching it. This is why I love this genre so much. The moment builds the emotions to a crescendo that feels overwhelming to the point where you need to let it out. It shows that writing treats the characters with a level of care and thoughtfulness that can elicit those emotions. I will always appreciate media that can do that for people.

