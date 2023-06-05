How would you rate episode 9 of

Okay, so this episode pretty much straight up confirms that Tsukasa is immortal, right? I mean, it's been heavily hinted at for a good chunk of season one and parts of season two. Tsukasa often alluded to historical facts as if she had experienced them firsthand or knew historical figures in a more casual, personal manner. In a lot of ways, Tsukasa is the opposite of Nasa, who is extremely forward-thinking and modern to the point where he seems to need to be educated on a lot of history and culture.

We actually get some funny allusions to the inverse of this, with Tsukasa demonstrating that she's not the most adept at modern technology. I'm not really sure why she struggles with a lot of modern-day conventions, like updating a password on her phone, when she must have experienced many technological advancements throughout her life. However, we don't really know the extent of her immortality or the circumstances surrounding it. If I had to guess, then it probably has something to do with the legend of Princess Kaguya and the immortal elixir that sprouted from it. Perhaps Tsukasa is the actual princess from that story? If that's the case, then there's a good chance that she's hundreds upon hundreds of years old. I wonder what that means for her mental and emotional development, though, if that's the case.

One detail I do kind of like is the way that Tsukasa addresses Tokiko, the woman who seems to be her adoptive grandmother. Tsukasa doesn't seem to talk to her with the typical type of respect you would expect from someone addressing their elders. This episode gives us a glimpse into the fact that Tsukasa is actually the one who saved Tokiko when she was a young girl, and they probably grew up together over the decades. So Tsukasa probably sees Tokiko on equal footing regarding age and respect. However, she doesn't treat anybody else like that and doesn't come off with an air of overall maturity and wisdom, even though she does possess a great deal of knowledge.

This episode has definitely given me more to think about compared to what we had gotten before. With the prospect of a camping trip center for around Tsukasa, there's a good chance that we could find out more before the season is over. I just hope that we don't get too distracted with the more casual wholesome stuff, like the red ginger skit that occupied half this episode.

