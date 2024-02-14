What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? Volumes 1-3 Manhwa Review

Although there are plenty of differences between manga and manhwa , a modern trend seems true for both: originating as a novel. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? began its life that way in 2013. GyeongYun Jeong's book has been adapted into a live-action television series in Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand. (Or at least it will be; the latter two are slated for 2024.) In between those two came the manhwa version that Yen Press is releasing physically under its Ize imprint, and it isn't hard to see what makes the series so appealing to adaptors. The story is a blend of office romance, family politics, and childhood trauma drama, making it difficult to put down, even as we recognize its shortcomings.

The story follows Miso Kim and Youngjun Lee. Youngjun is the typical (stereotypical?) scion of a wealthy family, currently high up in the family conglomerate. Miso has been his secretary for nine years; over that time, she's made herself indispensable to him. She's one of the few employees he feels he can count on, and we can see that she's also one of the rare ones who can deal with him, which is why when she suddenly announces her intent to resign and look for a different kind of life – preferably with a husband – he's floored. Youngjun has come to take Miso for granted, and he can't understand why she doesn't see herself staying by his side indefinitely. Mind you, he also can't quite grasp at first why he wants her to stay with him forever, and his first attempts at convincing her to do so all revolve around work perks – promotion, pay raises, etc.

When Miso remains steadfast in her determination, Youngjun is forced to think more seriously about why he doesn't want her to go, and that's when the story begins to get interesting. That's not just because of the romantic subplot, although it's undoubtedly a factor. The man who can't figure out his feelings is a staple of romance fiction, part of the trope with the romantic hero and the antagonist as two sides of the same character. Youngjun fills this role admirably; his refusal to listen to Miso's wishes firmly places him in the “mild antagonist” camp, and from there, he begins his evolution into a caring, romantic lead in a way that's similar to what you may have seen or read in the manhwa and K-drama A Business Proposal . But the advent of the romantic plotline also raises the question of Miso's past and a traumatic event she's been coping with for years. As a child, she had a brief encounter with a kidnapper, who was also holding a young boy. The two escaped together, and she's been looking for him ever since, desperate to put the pieces of her past together. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that Youngjun is involved, but things get even more complicated when, in volume three, his older brother Sungyeong appears, claiming that he was the boy Miso met.

The sibling rivalry between Sungyeong and Youngjun becomes the most interesting factor as of volume three, with volumes one and two primarily establishing the characters and Miso's motivations. One of the two brothers is lying, although which it is and whether or not he realizes that he's doing it is less obvious. Sungyeong feels objectively less trustworthy than his younger brother, but is that because they don't get along or because he's genuinely dealing with painful memories? Their recounting of events in their childhood directly contradict each other, which Miso is beginning to sort through. She's not sure who to trust, and the fact that Youngjun is beginning to escalate his romantic endeavors doesn't help because she likes him, even if she's not to the point of admitting it to herself. Sungyeong seems suspiciously devoted to pursuing Miso in a way that feels more like trying to stick it to his brother than him truly being attracted to her, but again, he's not a reliable character, so there's a real question about his various motivations.

As you may have guessed, while all three volumes are enjoyable reads, the third is where things pick up. The increased focus on the kidnapping incident adds some tension to the storyline, bringing it outside the more stereotypical office romance setting. If it also makes the plot a little more melodramatic, it's a melodrama that works. As a character, Miso is trying very hard to figure out her own life while also trying to separate herself a bit from her protective older sisters. To do that, she has to make peace with her past, which Youngjun is beginning to realize. Although this never really goes beyond the boundaries imposed by its genre, it becomes increasingly interesting as it goes on, and that's a plus. Ize provides some good cultural notes in the back, and if MyeongMi Kim's art is a little stiff, it's also effortless to read, and the subdued colors help with that.

Whether you've seen the TV show or not, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? is a pleasant read, especially if you're already a fan of Korean dramas. It fits comfortably into the parameters of the contemporary office romance, and it does so well enough that the trauma drama of Miso's past feels fit in rather than being a desperate bid to stand out. It's not the most innovative series, but it's still a good time.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.