Steve
Nicky, I just crunched the numbers, and if I quit my job now and spent every subsequent waking moment watching anime, I would be able to clear out my backlog sometime before the 22nd century. It's so feasible. I was so ready to pull the trigger and become the true animation aficionado I've always dreamed of becoming. And then I found out there are other countries besides Japan that are also making cartoons? And they're good cartoons? Who allowed this? I'm ruined. It never ends.
Nicky
Anime's daring approach to the animation medium has earned itself plenty of worldwide acclaim, so it's no wonder that there would be imitators and challengers.
However, we've acknowledged that anime is also in a bit of a slump. In our current era, we have more anime than ever, but many series are struggling with poor productions, stale premises, and limited reach. Among my friends and acquaintances, I don't know as many anime fans who actually keep up with current anime.
Yeah, I mean what's not to love about anime? Besides the industry burning itself out chasing infinite economic growth for the hollow-brained investor class to salivate over.
But to put another spin on it, a door rarely closes without a window opening somewhere else. So if the anime industry as we know it eventually does reach its breaking point, where is the world gonna get its next fix? Well, a likely answer would be an animation industry already on the up and up, and if we're looking at that parameter, China seems best suited to fill that gap. Or at least, that's the opinion of Masao Maruyama, who, given his resume, probably has a pretty good grasp on what he's talking about.
I'm not one to personally wish for the collapse of Japan's cartoon empire, but Maruyama does have a point that anime's current unsustainable conditions could prompt many to look for greener pastures. In previous slumps, anime's overseas success has helped keep it afloat. While there are many cultural points of contention between the two eastern countries, China actually rivals Japan and the U.S. for the biggest number of anime fans. It wasn't even a few years ago that we saw co-pros left and right trying to bank anime's popularity, many of them produced by a studio called Haoliners.
Yeah, I can't say I particularly enjoyed many of those co-pros (or at least, I doubt I enjoyed Bloodivores in the way the creators intended), but they definitely marked a change in the tide.
At the time, I found the co-pros to be an interesting novelty, but I wouldn't recommend most of them. Part of that is bad outsourcing and management on the anime studios' parts, but China's animation pipeline was still finding its footing at the time.
On the film side, though, I ended up really loving the Big Fish and Begonia, which came out around the same time, which is a gorgeous movie produced with the help of the South Korean Studio Mir. I liked it so much I couldn't help but jump to talk about it. It's a labor of love and better display of the potential of China's burgeoning industry.
I'm still meaning to check out that one! But even in preview form it looks pretty incredible. And that shouldn't be surprising; China, like any other country, has its own communities of pro and indie animators. Given the right opportunities, there's no reason why they wouldn't be able to shine. And sure enough, we're seeing that in action now. Provided you know where to look, of course.
Big Fish and Begonia actually started as a internet flash animation. I can't understate the role the internet plays in all this; the director even put out a public SOS asking web users to spread word about the film after being turned down by many investors. The '00s Chinese Interwebs was the perfect place for young animators to experiment with their own shorts on various websites. Later, some of them would also find popularity on bilibili, a video upload site similar to Niconico or YouTube. Which also happens to be China's largest streaming platform for both anime and domestic Chinese animation better known as Donghua.
Donghua, like anime, literally just means animation, so it's technically a broad term. Nevertheless, like anime, it gets applied abroad in more specific aesthetic terms. I'm admittedly out of my element here; there's a century-long history of Chinese animation that I don't have much context for. However, the kinds of donghua we've seen get localized and promoted here in the West in recent years share a lot of similarities with Japanese anime. Unsurprising, given the aforementioned cross-cultural influences.
I first heard the term Donghua when my friends started raving about their favorite novels/webcomic/drama series getting adapted in animation, which happened to be part of a larger group of historical fantasy works with a focus on specific beautiful men and their beautiful relationships with each other, all written by author Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. That series in question happened to be Heaven Official's Blessing, which past me was fortunate enough to cover.
While also produced by Haoliners, it's a huge leap from the previously mentioned co-pros, and even more accessible now that it's available on Netflix.
Meanwhile, I think my closest encounter with a donghua prior to preparing for this column was this recent Arknights collaboration, lol.
Which, I mean, I'm very happy I now possess a fuller understanding of the latest in sickeningly cute cartoon cat technology via The Legend of Hei.
Oh hey, speaking of flash animation, this is a movie that's a prequel to a series of indie animated flash shorts/webtoon called The Legend of Luo Xiaohei, Something I did not know when I saw the trailer and decided I needed to watch the movie about a very well animated cat, but one I was presently surprised to see realized in English at all.
It really does have some of the slickest action animation I've seen in a feature film. The tempo stood out to me—there are a lot of really quick and intricate cuts, which you'd expect to feel chaotic, yet the direction pieces them together in a way that makes them quite readable. Not to mention how gorgeous the overall aesthetic is.
I actually only intended to watch about 10 minutes, just to get a feel for it, but those 10 minutes charmed me so much I ended up finishing the entire thing. Zero regrets!
It's both a pretty charming and immersive film and an impressive showpiece for that style of web animation, which I'd describe as similar to what some may call sakuga in anime. Most people associate Flash with tweening or puppet-style animation but the way Hei is drawn makes it feel closer to a traditional feature, despite being natively digital.
It also has the most important feature of any cartoon: big burg.
You can tell it has a cosmopolitan set of influences too, beyond just anime. There's definitely Western cartoon inspiration both in how Flash is used and in some of the character designs. Which is my excuse to post more good Hei faces.
Though of course it's also neat to see how it incorporates Asian art traditions as well.
For sure. Just as I enjoy watching anime to learn about cultural stuff that might be new to me, Donghua can be an opportunity to deepen our understanding and appreciation of a different culture, definitely a must with how many are historical fantasies. Although, there's many Donghua that focus on modern settings and struggles as well.
Yeah, through its stellar execution, The Legend of Hei succeeds in spite of some rote story beats, which are serviceable, but full of well-trodden themes like the balance between man and nature. But what if you're a 21st century boy, and you can only relate to melodramas about fake esports? Well my friend, The King's Avatar is for you.
Ah yes, gaming, obviously a very foreign and alien culture strange and unfamiliar to me.
Though I'll note that this King's Avatar is not to be confused with the 2019 live-action drama. Both are produced by Tencent, a tech conglomerate that also invests in various forms of entertainment, even owning large stakes in many western and other foreign game dev studios now.
They're only kinda one of the biggest corporations on the planet. And from what I can tell, both the anime and live action adaptations are fairly popular and well-regarded. Funny enough, I don't follow any esports scenes, so I felt more remote watching this than I did watching The Legend of Hei. But I think the esports angle grounds its video game drama in a way a lot of contemporary anime fail to accomplish, so I respect that.
At least it's not isekai.
Yeah, the esports angle really did feel unfamiliar to me, but the setting of the gaming café is lively and interesting, and most of the story is centered on the offline human drama of watching a guy having to start his career, reputation, relationships, and character from the ground up. Though it's not entirely dissimilar to some isekai since it is based on a web novel.
It also hews aesthetically closer to "anime" than something like Hei, both in its character designs, and regarding the presence of a woman who lightly bullies the protagonist.
I also really like his interactions with said Chen Guo; it's really playful. She's his fan from his pro-gaming era, but as the owner of the café, she gives him a hard time so he can grow himself as a person. With her help, he's able to have steady housing and employment by working the night shift.
I can see the appeal, for sure. Though if you're looking for something with more of a sci-fi bend, and with more homoeroticism, then you might want to check out Link Click.
Link Click doesn't waste any time getting to the action, but it's a series where two bros run a time-traveling agency through photographs. The ability to travel through time and live events as the person who took the photo, while abstract, actually serves as a great gateway for emotional storytelling. Even the first episode's "drama-of-the-week" short plot felt effective.
The premiere surprised me a lot! It packs more layers into donghua Quantum Leap than I expected, mostly regarding the pathos given to the possessed office lady and her professional and familial conflicts. Seems like a neat way to tell these more down-to-earth character studies, but with a twist of time travel espionage.
It's also really dang pretty. Like Heaven Official's Blessing, the animation isn't perfect, but there's a lot of focus on composition and lighting that give it a lot of depth and sparkle. The character designs are also sleek and stylistic. Link Click prides itself on its modern style down to its dance-like opening.
You know an OP is good when it has its own dance moves.
It's so shocking to me how much Chinese Animation has improved over just a few years. Even though Link Click, Heaven's Official Blessing, and many of the previously mentioned floundering co-pros like Spirit Pact are made by the same studio, they feel like totally different animals.
And then we've got other shows that are so uniquely impressive that I don't even have a good reference point to compare them to. Which is my way of complimenting how weird, delightful, and technically masterful Scissor Seven is.
Strangely, I think this is arguably what makes Scissor Seven (or Killer 7 as it's known natively) the most "anime".
Like what's more anime than a young guy down on his luck but big dreams of becoming a cool bad-ass despite his current reality of selling stew on the street?
It's by far the most singular and anarchic example of donghua that we're covering in the column. With its rapid-fire cartoon comedy, it's sensory onslaught, but an addicting one.
Like, there's the bird sidekick with sunglasses who is also sorta like an evil Doraemon? And he's one of the less strange parts of the story.
It's very silly, it has an interesting "rough" animation style to accompany it's even cruder sense of humor but that's also what makes it charming. It feels very authentic in the same way as reading a ONE comic.
Now that you mention it, One-Punch Man (the first season, anyway) is a pretty good comparison as far as high-effort gag series go. Scissor Seven's style is all its own, though.
It's very unique, but I think a lot of people who like anime also like things that have a handle on its own vibes, and Killer 7 fits that bill. It's itself, but what makes it work is the willingness to commit to the bit. It's obviously a lot more low-budget compared to some of the other works we've highlighted today, but it makes up for that with confidence.
It's my top recommendation! And also the easiest recommendation, since it's on Netflix. Which brings up one of the most important barriers to donghua's potential spread: availability and localization. Literally every show/film I watched for this column was on a different service, and they all had highly variable translation quality. As much as I've ragged on Netflix's subs in the past, Scissor Seven's localization fared best. The Legend of Hei's was good too, but I was limited to the dub version streaming on The Roku Channel. Which is also the first time I've ever had to use Roku.
At least we're getting some dubs! Link Click and Heaven Official's Blessing both have a dub and are available on Crunchyroll thanks to their previous Funimation license. Though I still find the sub timings to be quite finnicky, and I found the dialogue harder to keep up with because of that. Dubs might be easier for some people, even if they're used to watching anime subbed. Scissor Seven also has an available dub, though I can't confirm how much of the humor translates. It's also worth noting that many of these dubs have Chinese American voice actors involved.
I'm a sub man, though, and even ignoring the timing issues, the subs for Link Click on Crunchyroll and The King's Avatar on WeTV (Tencent's international service) were littered with awkward wording and stiff grammar. Presumably, if donghua becomes a bigger international market, there will then be more resources poured into proper localization. But having these issues doesn't exactly help these series gain traction in the here and now.
That said, I'm very impressed by donghua's growth in spite of such barriers, and I'd even argue that some of the animation quality now rivals or surpasses that of some (but not all) anime. Part of that change has been because of a huge influx of money from companies like Tencent and even a large push from the Chinese government. Chinese animators may even have three times the salary of their Japanese counterparts ones. The promise of better pay has even started luring many good Japanese animators away from anime.
And yet the truth is, in my heart, I really don't want to see it as a competition. Loving anime has helped me learn to love animation of all kinds. Any diversity should be welcome! China is just one example of what it's like to try and enter the animation world, but there's all kinds of stuff out there just waiting for an audience who can fall in love with it. There are no teams when the only thing we're trying to rally is a world where everyone can express themselves through art.
Anime's current path is unsustainable for sure, but I think the industry still has time to correct course if it really wants to. Maruyama's prediction isn't a guarantee. Regardless, however, I'd point people to donghua simply because it's a venue with a bunch of unique voices right now, and there's lots of room for those voices to grow. Give some a try! Don't let the bad blue bird make fun of you!
Anime industry insiders predict that Chinese animation will overtake Japan in the future, but does it have to be a competition? Let's take this opportunity to simply appreciate some cool donghua.― Anime industry insiders predict that Chinese animation will overtake Japan in the future, but does it have to be a competition? Let's take this opportunity to simply appreciate some cool donghua. These se...
Miho Okasaki performs ending song; visual also debuts― The official website for anime adaptations of Fuse and Mitz Vah's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) light novel series revealed the staff, visual, concept board, and the ending theme song artist for the three-episode Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Koriusu no Yume (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: C...
Masami Obari helms 3 episodes about Hawaiian boy who fights Gunpla battles in online metaverse― Bandai Namco Filmworks unveiled the second teaser trailer, key visual, main staff, and story introduction for Gundam Build Metaverse, its 10th anniversary anime for the Gundam Build franchise, on Wednesday. The new story is set in an online metaverse space where users can use avatars to move around and in...
Tatsuya Kitani performs opening theme song "Ao no Sumika," Soushi Sakiyama performs ending theme song "Akari"― The official website for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime revealed the artists for the opening and ending theme songs in the second season's "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc on Wednesday. Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song "Ao no Sumika" (Blue House), and Soushi Sakiyama performs the ending th...
Company hosts digital launch party on June 22― Kodansha Ltd. launched its new manga distribution service "K MANGA" for Android on Wednesday. The app is also slated to launch for iOS on Wednesday, and is slated to launch for browsers "within days." The company confirmed that it launched the app with approximately 400 titles including 60 simulpub titles, with their chapters debuting on K MANGA before ...
Surgery slated at end of May with Ishikawa going on 1-month hiatus to recover― Talent management agency Stay-Luck announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kaito Ishikawa will undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery at the end of May, and will subsequently go on hiatus for about a month after to recover. Stay-Luck further explained that Ishikawa's vocal polyps had been worsening since last year, and ...
Love, That's an Understatement's first volume is a strong start to an enjoyable take on the good girl/bad boy romance subgenre, and if you're a fan of shoujo-style romance, you definitely ought to check it out.― The good girl/bad boy romance trope is almost as old as the romance genre itself. Early versions of the trope, such as in Samuel Richardson's 1748 novel Clarissa, didn't exactly work out. Ho...
While the 1997 original never came to the United States, Gust is working on a remake of the beloved Atelier Marie RPG. Let's go back to the start and see how the series invites players to take things at their own pace.― While the Atelier series has seen a recent rise to fame, courtesy of the Atelier Ryza trilogy games, the franchise has always enjoyed low-key popularity among RPG enthusiasts. Its or...
In our exclusive interview with Aka Akasaka, he reveals how his extensive research into the entertainment industry inspired the series and other fascinating insights into the manga's creation.― It's not hard to understand why the 【Oshi No Ko】 anime and manga series has been a huge hit. The story is full of fascinating insights about the Japanese entertainment industry, all wrapped up in a thrilling ...
Trinity Trigger is a solid game with several interesting elements, held back by a somewhat lackluster and repetitive presentation.― Trinity Trigger is a game from another time, often to its benefit but at times to its detriment as well. Trinity Trigger draws its line in the sand early: this is a throwback to the action RPGs of the 90s at its heart. If you've played titles like those in the Mana seri...
After a slow start, My Clueless First Friend and The Dangers in My Heart are steadily climbing the charts. Find out how your favorite shows fared in our weekly user rankings.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these ...
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure breaks the mold by officially introducing its first ever boy Precure in the franchise's 20-year history. How will it hold up against conventional wisdom that boys should stay away from "girly" things?― The idea of having Magical Boys aboard the Magical Girl franchise has only ever been considered a running gag or joke in the series. But Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure breaks the m...
Anime News Network is going to Japan, and this time we want to bring you with us. Visit Ghibli Park, relax in an onsen and grab some amazing Japanese food with us this October.― Back in 2020, Anime News Network was planning an amazing trip to Japan for our readers. Unfortunately... things happened... Now that Japan is welcoming visitors again, our plans to go to Japan with a few of our readers are b...
The manga that inspired the fan-favorite anime series is now out in bookstores. If you're already a fan of the anime reading this is a no-brainer; but newcomers have the opportunity to discover Iruma's charm all on their own.― Poor Iruma - his deadbeat parents have just sold him to a demon, which is the latest in a long line of terrible decisions they've made over his fourteen years. From deciding t...
With Special Appearances by Composer Kohei Tanaka and Singer Hiroshi Kitadani (We Are!) in Los Angeles!― After receiving critical acclaim in Europe and Asia, ONE PIECE Music Symphony will premiere in the US on July 5, 2023, at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony in Dallas, then on July 14, 2023, at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will feature a full orchestra on stage with the latest a...
It's 2023, and anime about socially awkward girls are in. Watamote's Tomoko has come a long way since her shut-in days, becoming a hopeful role model where once there was only cringe.― It's 2023, and anime about socially awkward girls are in. Komi Can't Communicate gave us a protagonist with such severe anxiety that she struggles to speak. For the main character of Bocchi the Rock, merely being per...
As a treat for ANN readers worldwide, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners.― As a treat for ANN readers worldwide, YEN PRESS is giving away one copy of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, Vol. 1 each to 3 lucky winners. With the rise of Korean comics, Yen Press's library continues to expand. With the print publicat...
A slow-burn in the romance department, this series stretches reader's suspension of disbelief (and patience).― If you only want to read the short version of this review, let me ask you this: do you like simple and cute things? If so, then this manga will probably appeal to you. I'm grateful that I'm reviewing the first two volumes of this series instead of just the first one because, unfortunately, ...