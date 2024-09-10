Chris and Steve dig into the venerable institution that is game-based movies and anime and the relationship between anime and video games.

Steve

Chris, it's been a long road getting here, but I'm proud to say we can finally show that hack fraud Roger Ebert what's what and prove once and for all that video games can be art.



Chris

My condolences, buddy. I can't imagine how it must've felt to wake up last Wednesday to see everyone online clowning on a "Steve." It's amazing how quickly the uncoolification of Jack Black happened, and headlining a misguided Minecraft movie is one hell of a finish to the process.



I yearn for the days of Blue's Clues and School of Rock , but alas. Such is life. And before we get too far, I want to assure everyone that you didn't accidentally click on "This Week in Games." We're not here to step on Jean-Karlo's toes. But we have noticed that Hollywood adaptations of video games seem to have hit something of a fever pitch recently, which is interesting in itself. But it's also got us thinking about video games and anime, as we are wont to do in this column.

Minecraft , of course, was created by the prolific Miku Hatsune . As well, a trailer also dropped for the newest movie based on Sega 's venerable blue hedgehog and his pals.

Nintendo in the house. Now that it's a reality, though, there's some trepidation. The Sonic movies have turned out pretty cool, but I was aggressively unimpressed with the Mario one. Between that and the look of Minecraft , it seems adapting video games to movies can be as uneven as Hollywood adaptations of anime.

Mario movie looked like this.



Some might argue, though, that this current unevenness is an upgrade (or "level up," as we gamers like to say) from how things started. For the longest time, movies based on video games were almost exclusively the butt of jokes. It just didn't seem like Hollywood could get them right. I mean, their first attempt at amovie looked like this.

is art, and I will die on that hill. Still, Mario Bros. '93 an admittedly jarring adaptation of a medium that was still extremely new by pop cultural standards. So it's reasonable to see how viewers could look at this and come away with the idea of video game movies being "cursed". What's less reasonable is keeping that opinion when such a curse was effectively broken just the next year! By an anime, no less!



Street Fighter II anime movie is called Street Fighter II Movie . No "the." No colon. It's as to the point as you can get. As it should be. I just want to say I love that theanime movie is called. No "the." No colon. It's as to the point as you can get. As it should be.

Street Fighter had about as much lore going for it as Mario did at this point in time. Chun-li throws a couch at Vega. It's a fantastic time.

More to the point, though, you cannot accuse it of not being a Street Fighter movie. It understood the assignment. I honestly have yet to watch it in its entirety, but I'm familiar with the highlights. And it's probably for the best I didn't view it at a more tender age because Cammy's fight scene would have definitely corrupted my brain chemistry even further than it currently is.More to the point, though, you cannot accuse it of not being amovie. It understood the assignment.

Mario or that miserable would-be Double Dragon . Hell, Street Fighter would get its own oddity of a live-action movie that same year.



Street Fighter 's defense, it did allow Raul Julia to deliver In the live-action's defense, it did allow Raul Julia to deliver one of the hardest lines ever

Oh, I genuinely love the live-action Street Fighter , and Julia's untouchable performance is a major part of that.

You're right about that closer feel with the anime, though. The big video games of that time, at that level of technology, were heavily abstracted. Animation as a medium is also abstracted, so a smart (dumb) film like Street Fighter II Movie can utilize that wavelength to give the audience an experience that feels "truer" to the games. With live-action, on the other hand, you need sets, costumes, actors, and more that can sell the fiction, and that's a taller order.

Mario as well, way ahead of the animated version coming out last year. Only a little before the 1993 live-action adaptation, manga creators Kentaro Takekuma and Charlie Nozawa put together Super Mario Adventures , a wonderfully lively comic adaptation of the formative franchise .



Speaking of corrupted brain chemistry, yes this is the one where Princess Peach is a badass who dresses up in Luigi's overalls, but I promise I like it for other reasons as well.

Super Mario Bros. Super Show .

I agree with the koopas in the foreground with the "AWOOGA" eyes. We also can't discount the importance of the proximity manga/anime had to the video game industry back when it was primarily driven by Japanese companies/creators. Like, contrast the above examples with the early American take on the cartoon Mario from the





Sometimes you just don't mess with perfection. That comparison is sort of the reverse of the way Sonic the Hedgehog's look was pretty consistent across all his games, comics, and cartoons until the ill-fated attempt at a redesign for the first live-action film.Sometimes you just don't mess with perfection.

Mario movie or a sassy brunette Link.

I'm probably over-generalizing, but I think the real problem Hollywood/America had, in the beginning, was this compulsion to adapt video games into certain boxes that executives were already familiar/comfortable with, rather than build off the games themselves. That's how you get odd stuff like a cyberpunkmovie or a sassy brunette Link.

cuuuuse me, Princess" there is a far cry from the same era's manga adaptation by Shotaro freakin' Ishinomori, that's for sure.

Mario movie didn't really work for me because it didn't really feel like Mario . It looked like Mario , sure, but at every turn, it was determined to remind me that it had been made by the studio responsible for Minions .



Mario is just supposed to be a fun enough movie that can keep kids distracted. That argument, and Jack Black , are things it has in common with the upcoming Minecraft .

The needle drops in that movie alone should be enough to disqualify it from being counted as a good adaptation. But people will tell you that this level of shallow key-jingling is fine becauseis just supposed to be a fun enough movie that can keep kids distracted. That argument, and, are things it has in common with the upcoming



Ironically, I think Sonic survived this transition into modern Hollywood better because he was basically forged in a lab to be cool and hip to the youth of the 1990s. The new films, by not shying away from that market-tested 'tude in the slightest, end up feeling dated in a charmingly authentic way. And it helps that they made him not look like a monster.

Jim Carrey , the comic voice of the generation for 90s kids, along for the ride certainly lent some authenticity to that flavor.



That multi-layered stylistic mash-up is one thing that makes it so wild to see where they've ended up going for Sonic 3 , seemingly heavily adapting stuff from the anime-as-hell Sonic Adventure 2 game. Having, the comic voice of the generation for 90s kids, along for the ride certainly lent some authenticity to that flavor.That multi-layered stylistic mash-up is one thing that makes it so wild to see where they've ended up going for, seemingly heavily adapting stuff from the anime-as-hellgame.

Tokimeki Memorial , visual novels that are basically long-form anime serials, and games like Sonic Adventure 2 that lean hard into anime-flavored melodrama. And that's a great segue into the next point I was going to make, which is the often blurry line between video games and anime. The crosstalk between the two mediums over the decades has resulted in a ton of shared signifiers. There are anime-influenced dating sims like, visual novels that are basically long-form anime serials, and games likethat lean hard into anime-flavored melodrama.

Street Fighter II Movie or that Bayonetta anime movie I bet you forgot existed until just now. But that leaves out the sheer number of shows based on those dating sims and visual novels. A beloved otaku institution like Clannad is a video game anime!

I think when most everyday people talk about "video game anime" they're thinking of adaptations of the more expected genre entries, so things like the aforementionedor thatanime movie I bet you forgot existed until just now. But that leaves out the sheer number of shows based on those dating sims and visual novels. A belovedinstitution likeis a video game anime!

Higurashi counts. The Persona adaptations count. The innumerable gacha tie-ins count. Furthermore (and, again, I might be overgeneralizing), I think anime adaptations tend to be more in conversation with their source games. Danganronpa 3 , for instance, is a sequel/prequel to the first two games. It's not an adaptation, per se; it's a part of the series.

NieR:Automata anime.

The aforementioned lesser stylistic divide between games and anime compared to live-action lets these pull that sort of thing off. You can really get into conversation when "adapting" into one medium something that was so defined by how it used the other medium, as seen in theanime.

NieR and explores the story with its own set of idiosyncrasies. And puppets. That's real anime, baby.

Yeah, that's probably the most interesting and most recent example I'd point to. It's not a 1:1 adaptation, but that's a good thing. It understands the idiosyncrasies ofand explores the story with its own set of idiosyncrasies. And puppets. That's real anime, baby.

Persona and Ace Attorney anime and thinking "Yup, this sure is a less optimal way to experience what happens in those games."

That sort of effort is essential to any adaptation and more so for adapting video game stories into a medium where you don't get the gameplay to engage you between cut scenes. It's why many of these anime, though they are "faithful" to the source material, fall flat. I remember seeing theandanime and thinking "Yup, this sure is a less optimal way to experience what happens in those games."

It's the double-edged blade of adapting games that are already so indebted to anime. When that's the case, what does a workmanlike anime adaptation bring to the table (besides moolah for the producers)? The other, arguably darker side of this equation looks at all the ways games have influenced anime as a whole. And by that, I'm mainly talking about isekai. Isekai (as it's contemporarily known) would not exist if not for video games. Sins of the Father, and all that.

We talked about this a bit at the beginning of the year , but as the isekai well still hasn't run dry, it's worth bringing up again here. Generally, it's annoying because you'd think that getting to create their own game-based worlds for isekai and VRMMO shows would allow creators to let their imaginations run wild, yet the best 90% can come up with are the most sauceless RPG Maker productions conceived.

RPG Maker anime like Angels of Death , a game (and adaptation) that both understands how RPG Maker horror games work and consistently lampoons them for it.



Before I get on my isekai soapbox again, though, I'll switch the subject to video game anime that aren't adaptations but still know their stuff. Hi Score Girl immediately comes to mind with its solid adolescent romcom built around the '90s arcade scene. The male lead takes advice from his Guile tulpa. It's a cute show.

about video games can be a really good time. Catch me when the Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime finally gets out of Development Hell in 2030.



Combining subjects a bit, you've got stuff like this season's Quality Assurance in Another World , which combines the isekai-adjacent trapped-in-a-virtual-world setup with video game tech, and the exploitation thereof.

Akudama Drive , written by Danganronpa guy Kazutaka Kodaka , and World Conquest Zvezda Plot , from VN writer Meteo Hoshizora .

This doesn't always work out, but you've also got creators who make the jump from games to anime or vice versa. Two sterling examples are, written byguy, and, from VN writer

Akudama Drive rocking as much as it did was what made me realize I really, really need to play Danganronpa . Which I still haven't done, but it's there! rocking as much as it did was what made me realize I really, really need to play. Which I still haven't done, but it's there! That's another point about the intertwined ecosystem of anime and games, in how the overlap can inspire you to follow and check out creators across mediums. Of all the Shin Megami Tensei games, I specifically sought out Devil Survivor because it had character designs by Suzuhito Yasuda , who I knew and loved from Yozakura Quartet and Durarara!! And the Robot art anthologies, natch.



The sequel, Devil Survivor 2 , incidentally, is another one with an anime adaptation.

Borderlands box office bomb, but I suspect that Hollywood isn't done plumbing slop.

Certainly my biases as a freelance writer for an anime website are showing here, but I much prefer this convergence of games and anime in Japan to the convergence of games and movies we have here in the US. As AAA games have grown more cinematic, the bloat in their content and development time has been approaching a critical mass on the brink of collapse. Meanwhile, as more blockbuster films rely more heavily on overworked visual effects artists, their final products end up looking like bad video games. I'd say the nadir of this phenomenon seems to be the recentbox office bomb, but I suspect that Hollywood isn't done plumbing slop.

some positive comingling from the western side—George R.R. Martin is partly responsible for Elden Ring , after all, though that's an extremely unique situation. Rather more common is what you described, and if the public's response to the Minecraft movie trailer is any indication, that might be the next one to prove that live-action video game adaptations aren't out of the woods compared to their Japanese cartoon counterparts. We'll be able to do a direct comparison anyway: there's an official Minecraft manga, and we're getting it here in English next year.

There ispositive comingling from the western side—George R.R. Martin is partly responsible for, after all, though that's an extremely unique situation. Rather more common is what you described, and if the public's response to themovie trailer is any indication, that might be the next one to prove that live-action video game adaptations aren't out of the woods compared to their Japanese cartoon counterparts. We'll be able to do a direct comparison anyway: there's an officialmanga, and we're getting it here in English next year.

The Last of Us ' story and presentation were all but engineered for a "prestige" HBO miniseries adaptation, so when it finally got one, it turned out pretty good! But it also suffers from the problem we mentioned earlier when it comes to anime adaptations of games that are already pretty anime to begin with. Does the HBO adaptation add enough to justify taking away the game part? Or if the adaptation was that good, was the game part all that integral to the story in the first place? Those are tricky questions.

You're right, though, it's not all bad on this side of the Pacific.' story and presentation were all but engineered for a "prestige"miniseries adaptation, so when it finally got one, it turned out pretty good! But it also suffers from the problem we mentioned earlier when it comes to anime adaptations of games that are already pretty anime to begin with. Does theadaptation add enough to justify taking away the game part? Or if the adaptation was that good, was the game part all that integral to the story in the first place? Those are tricky questions.

Sonic 3 adapting stuff from my beloved Sonic Adventure 2 , and me realizing that had been done in anime before!





Sonic X did something similar to the movies, porting in a take on the Adventure 2 plot (as well as the first Adventure before it) into its own version of the continuity. The result, while neat to see, definitely falls into that "Is this just a decently delivered version of something that worked better in-game context?" conundrum. That question was one of the things that got me thinking about this subject in the first place, withadapting stuff from my beloved, and me realizing that had been done in anime before!did something similar to the movies, porting in a take on theplot (as well as the firstbefore it) into its own version of the continuity. The result, while neat to see, definitely falls into that "Is this just a decently delivered version of something that worked better in-game context?" conundrum.

Sonic adaptations and continuities. And, while not quite as impressive, you could probably earn a bachelors explaining how Kirby got an anime around the same time.

You could do a doctoral thesis on the history of the differentadaptations and continuities. And, while not quite as impressive, you could probably earn a bachelors explaining how Kirby got an anime around the same time.

Kirby and Sonic anime do the thing playing looser with the adaptational choices of their source material, Sonic's Adventure arcs aside. So there are original concepts to the lore and additional characters added to make the content work better as episodic TV shows for kids than straight game walkthroughs would be. I may be pretty ambivalent about most of the human hanger-ons in Sonic X , but I think giving Rouge a girlfriend was absolutely the right choice.



Pokémon . That anime constantly filled in the world of the games with more detail, characters, and drama, and it's done so across every subsequent generation through the present day. I don't think there's been any other video game anime with that much longevity.

The ur-example of all this is one I can't believe I'm only just now thinking of:. That anime constantly filled in the world of the games with more detail, characters, and drama, and it's done so across every subsequent generation through the present day. I don't think there's been any other video game anime with that much longevity.

Pokémon doesn't immediately come to mind as an example is that it hardly registers as an "adaptation". It's just a central pillar of this massive franchise , so integral to it that elements of the anime have been back-ported into the games, past and present.



It's pretty much the perfect embodiment of the integrated game/anime ecosystem we've come back to so much in this conversation. The reasondoesn't immediately come to mind as an example is that it hardly registers as an "adaptation". It's just a central pillar of this massive, so integral to it that elements of the anime have been back-ported into the games, past and present.It's pretty much the perfect embodiment of the integrated game/anime ecosystem we've come back to so much in this conversation.

Ryan Reynolds ' voice when the perfect seiyuu , Danny DeVito, was right there.



That's why I'll stick with anime, thanks. And naturally, once Hollywood got their grubby mitts on it, they tainted Pikachu with' voice when the perfect, Danny DeVito, was right there.That's why I'll stick with anime, thanks.