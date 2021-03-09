Attack on Titan Episode 72 - Why Sasha's Dad is the MVP The ANN Aftershow -Episode 72 - Why Sasha's Dad is the MVP

A casual family dinner out for Brauses brings bubbling tension to the surface as Nicolo is confronted by his beloved Sasha's killer: Gabi. When given the opportunity for revenge against the girl who killed his daughter, Mr. Braus must make a decision to choose retribution or mercy.

The ANN Aftershow is proudly sponsored by Anime NYC!

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series. As our resident Attack on Titan reviewer and expert, James makes sure we catch every little detail.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:







GIVEAWAY

The team for ANOTHER EDEN: THE CAT BEYOND TIME AND SPACE has hooked us up with FIVE artbooks and desk mats to giveaway to players. The free-to-play RPG is available on multiple platforms, including mobile and Steam . What's notable about ANOTHER EDEN is the creator behind the game is MASATO KATO, who you might know from classics like CHRONO TRIGGER, CHRONO CROSS, AND XENOGEARS. The artbook and desk mat feature artwork from the game's character designer Shinwoo Choi.

If you want to get your hands on one of these, you just need to follow two simple steps. First, you'll need the giveaway password! The password is CYRUS. Then head on over to the Anime News Network Twitter page (@anime), click on the contest tweet and comment with the password! We'll announce the five lucky winners next week on the show!



Presented by eBay, the world's best destination for discovering great value and unique selection.

0:00 Host intros

This week's headlines:

Which of the newly announced light novel anime adaptations are you looking forward to the most?

14:30 GIVEAWAY DETAILS

16:30 SPOILER WARNING + Catching up on Attack on Titan and latest developments!

If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes !

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!