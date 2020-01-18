ANNCast
Don't Mind Me, I'm Just Weathering Over Here
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,
|
ANNCast 370 - Don't Mind Me, I'm Just Weathering Over Here
|Zac and Lynzee tackle Makoto Shinkai's two biggest films - your name. and Weathering With You, plus our favorite premieres of the Winter 2020 season and more!
|
You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:
00:30 Hey, they announced the Oscar nominations!
13:00 Makoto Shinkai's your name. and Weathering With You
34:00 Winter 2020 Premieres
01:03:00 Twitter Time
If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes! It'd be a big help!
Have questions for the ANNCast crew? Tweet 'em to @ActionZacku! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected] dot com!
Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!
discuss this in the forum |