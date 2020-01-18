ANNCast
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,

Zac and Lynzee tackle Makoto Shinkai's two biggest films - your name. and Weathering With You, plus our favorite premieres of the Winter 2020 season and more!

00:30 Hey, they announced the Oscar nominations!

13:00 Makoto Shinkai's your name. and Weathering With You

34:00 Winter 2020 Premieres

01:03:00 Twitter Time

