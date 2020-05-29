ANNCast (Final) - Zac Bertschy Memorial

by Justin Sevakis,

ANNCast Final - Zac Bertschy Memorial

Our friend and colleague Zac Bertschy, the host of ANNCast, passed away the week of May 18, 2020. Over 30 of Zac's friends and colleagues contributed their thoughts, stories, and memories for this special final episode.

0:00 - Introduction

1:33 - Jacob Chapman

13:19 - Bamboo Dong

18:44 - Justin Sevakis

23:25 - Kyle Cardine

27:36 - Christopher Macdonald

30:13 - Adam Sheehan

31:54 - Erik Jansen

33:48 - Gabriella Ekens

35:42 - Brady Hartel

41:36 - Gia Manry

43:35 - RetroK283

46:17 - George Phillips

48:09 - Brian Hanson

51:08 - Luis Torres

52:54 - Eric Stimson

55:35 - Cindy Sibilsky

57:55 - Sara Pocock

1:00:18 - Deb Aoki

1:02:25 - Lynzee Loveridge

1:03:58 - Evan Minto

1:06:34 - Darius Washington

1:09:30 - Evan Miller

1:10:31 - Charlene Ingram

1:13:55 - Jean-Karlo Lemus

1:14:44 - Rob Bricken

1:17:43 - Mike Toole

1:21:46 - Evan Jones

1:24:55 - Corey Barnes

1:27:35 - Samantha Ferreira

1:29:12 - Sean Forster

1:32:16 - Stephanie Sheh

1:35:41 - Jacki Jing

1:39:20 - Michael Sinterniklaas

1:42:54 - Ben Applegate

1:44:55 - ComicChaser

1:46:34 - Finale

Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!

Contributions in Zac's memory may be made to the Glendale Humane Society. They may also be made to the Trevor Project.

