ANNCast (Final) - Zac Bertschy Memorialby Justin Sevakis,
|
ANNCast Final - Zac Bertschy Memorial
|Our friend and colleague Zac Bertschy, the host of ANNCast, passed away the week of May 18, 2020. Over 30 of Zac's friends and colleagues contributed their thoughts, stories, and memories for this special final episode.
0:00 - Introduction
1:33 - Jacob Chapman
13:19 - Bamboo Dong
18:44 - Justin Sevakis
23:25 - Kyle Cardine
27:36 - Christopher Macdonald
30:13 - Adam Sheehan
31:54 - Erik Jansen
33:48 - Gabriella Ekens
35:42 - Brady Hartel
41:36 - Gia Manry
43:35 - RetroK283
46:17 - George Phillips
48:09 - Brian Hanson
51:08 - Luis Torres
52:54 - Eric Stimson
55:35 - Cindy Sibilsky
57:55 - Sara Pocock
1:00:18 - Deb Aoki
1:02:25 - Lynzee Loveridge
1:03:58 - Evan Minto
1:06:34 - Darius Washington
1:09:30 - Evan Miller
1:10:31 - Charlene Ingram
1:13:55 - Jean-Karlo Lemus
1:14:44 - Rob Bricken
1:17:43 - Mike Toole
1:21:46 - Evan Jones
1:24:55 - Corey Barnes
1:27:35 - Samantha Ferreira
1:29:12 - Sean Forster
1:32:16 - Stephanie Sheh
1:35:41 - Jacki Jing
1:39:20 - Michael Sinterniklaas
1:42:54 - Ben Applegate
1:44:55 - ComicChaser
1:46:34 - Finale
Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!
Contributions in Zac's memory may be made to the Glendale Humane Society. They may also be made to the Trevor Project.
