One Piece Manga Takes 1-Week Break

This year's 25th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga will take a break from the 26th issue on June 1, and will return in the 27th issue on June 8.

While Oda regularly takes scheduled breaks for one issue once every 1-2 months, when that happens Shueisha does not announce the break as a "hiatus" the way the company did with the announcement on Monday. As such, the break from the 26th issue is likely unscheduled.

Oda stated through a message on Twitter on May 6 that because work on the manga is fully analog, the workplace is currently being reorganized to facilitate social distance. Oda said that there may be more interruptions in the manga's publication schedule because of this.

Shueisha further stated on May 11 that the magazine's staff foresees more delays for ongoing manga series, as manga creators are now drawing manga in ways that minimize their risk of being infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the time required for manga creators to draw manuscripts has therefore increased.

