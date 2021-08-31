Mieruko-chan Horror Comedy TV Anime Premieres on October 3

The official website for the television anime of Tomoki Izumi 's Mieruko-chan horror comedy manga revealed on Tuesday that the anime will premiere on October 3 and will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS- NTV .

The show stars Sora Amamiya as Miko Yotsuya, Kaede Hondo as Hana Yurikawa, and Ayane Sakura as Yulia Nikaidō.

Sora Amamiya will also perform opening theme song "Mienai Kara ne!?" (Since You Can't See Them, Right!?) and the ending theme song "Mita na? Mita yo ne?? Miteru yo ne???" (You Saw It? You Saw It, Right?? You're Seeing It Right Now, Right???) as her character.

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights , Interspecies Reviewers ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , For Whom the Alchemist Exists ) is designing the characters, and is also a chief animation director. Makoto Uno ( High School DxD Hero , Interspecies Reviewers ) is designing the monsters. Takahiro Majima ( Interspecies Reviewers ) and Shintarō Matsushima are serving as assistant director and directing assistant, respectively. Kana Utatane ( RE-MAIN ) is composing the music.