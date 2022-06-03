Naoki Urasawa's Printed Manga Have 140 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Online website reported on Tuesday that manga creator Naoki Urasawa 's manga has 140 million copies in print circulation worldwide. The statement noted that the number is specifically for print copies of Urasawa's manga.

Urasawa has been drawing manga since 1981. Viz Media has published Urasawa's 20th Century Boys , 21st Century Boys , Monster , and Pluto manga in English. Monster inspired a television anime series in 2004-2005, and 20th Century Boys inspired a live-action trilogy film adaptation in 2008-2009. Additionally, his Yawara! A Fashionable Judo Girl manga inspired an anime series in 1989-1992, an anime film in 1992, and an anime special in 1996. An anime project based on Pluto is in the works.

Viz Media also published all of Urasawa, Hokusei Katushika , and Takashi Nagasaki 's Master Keaton manga. The series inspired a television anime adaptation in 1998, and an original video anime ( OVA ) continuation in 2004.

Urasawa's Mujirushi - Le signe des rêves (The Sign of Dreams) manga ended in February 2018. He launched the Asadora! manga in October 2018. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing manga in English.

His works are getting digital releases.

Shueisha published a new one-shot manga by Urasawa titled "Dr. Toguro Dokuro no Saigo" in Grand Jump in November 2021.

