My Tiny Senpai TV Anime Delays Episode 6 by 1 Week to August 19

© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

My Tiny Senpai

Story of a Small Senior in My Company

The official website for the television anime of'sor) manga announced on Friday that the anime's sixth episode has been delayed by one week. The anime will go on hiatus on August 12, and episode 6 will air on August 19 instead. Episode 5 is still slated to premiere on August 5.

The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinzaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.

The anime premiered in the "NUMAnimation" block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliate channels on July 1 at 25:30 (effectively, July 2 at 1:30 a.m. or July 1 at 12:30 p.m. EDT), on AT-X on July 2, and on BS Asahi on July 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's cast members include:

Mitsutoshi Satō ( Sakura no Chikai , Saikyō Kamizmode! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi , Yasuko Aoki , and Satoru Sugizawa are penning the scripts. Hayato Hashiguchi and Hiromi Ogata ( The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ) are drawing the character designs. Sumika Horiguchi is composing the music. Tōya Kobayashi is performing the opening theme song "Honey," and YU-KA is performing the anime's ending theme song "sugar."

Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020. Takeshobo will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 14.