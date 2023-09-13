The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Anime Premieres on October 6

© AnekoYusagi_Seira Minami/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S3 Project

The staff for thetelevision anime announced on Wednesday that the season will premiere on October 6 at 9:00 p.m. JST onbefore airing on other stations.

The anime had its world premiere screening at Anime Expo earlier on July 3. The anime is also holding world tour premiere screenings in Paris and Austin in July; in Mannheim, Germany and Toronto in August; and then Tokyo with the cast in October 1.

Hitoshi Haga , who storyboarded five episodes and directed four episodes from the anime's first season, is the third season's new director. He is the series' third director after Takao Abo from the first season and Masato Jinbo from the second season. Keigo Koyanagi continues to write and supervise the series' scripts. Kevin Penkin also returns for the music, and Kinema Citrus returns for animation production. Franziska van Wulfen and Sana Komatsu join Masahiro Suwa on designing the characters, and the previous seasons' chief animation director Kōta Sera is now credited for collaborating on the designs.

MADKID perform the third season's opening theme song "SIN." Chiai Fujikawa performs the ending theme song "Suki ni Natte wa Ikenai Riyū" (The Reason I Cannot Love You). Both artists return from both previous seasons of the anime.

Source: Press release





