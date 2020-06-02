Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Celebrates the Start of June With Cute New Art

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise is celebrating multiple things as we head into June: Mitsuri Kanroji's birthday on June 1, and the start of rainy season in the Shikoku region in Japan.

The official Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Twitter account released a free header image for Mitsuri's birthday compiled with images and panels from the manga. Fans are encouraged to use the header freely.

For its part, animation production studio ufotable is celebrating Mitsuri's birthday at the ufotable cafe in Tokyo, Tokushima, Nagoya, and Osaka from June 2 to 21. Visitors will receive a novelty lunch mat with their food orders, and will also be able to purchase clear files, acrylic stands, or an IC sticker with the birthday art on it.

ufotable is also celebrating the start of rainy season in Shikoku with super-deformed art of the characters holding umbrellas (or in Nezuko's case, wearing an adorable raincoat). The studio's online store is selling merchandise featuring the artwork as of the start of June.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in April 2019. The anime will receive a sequel anime film that will open in Japan on October 16.

[Via Nijimen (Link 2)]