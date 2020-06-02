Interest
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Celebrates the Start of June With Cute New Art
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise is celebrating multiple things as we head into June: Mitsuri Kanroji's birthday on June 1, and the start of rainy season in the Shikoku region in Japan.
【#6月1日は甘露寺蜜璃の誕生日!!】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) May 31, 2020
本日6月1日は、鬼殺隊恋柱・
甘露寺蜜璃の誕生日です!
この特別な日を祝して、
蜜璃のヘッダーをプレゼント!!
魅力的なものにキュンと心をときめかせる
蜜璃のヘッダー、是非ご活用ください。 pic.twitter.com/bzVFoyAveA
The official Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Twitter account released a free header image for Mitsuri's birthday compiled with images and panels from the manga. Fans are encouraged to use the header freely.
For its part, animation production studio ufotable is celebrating Mitsuri's birthday at the ufotable cafe in Tokyo, Tokushima, Nagoya, and Osaka from June 2 to 21. Visitors will receive a novelty lunch mat with their food orders, and will also be able to purchase clear files, acrylic stands, or an IC sticker with the birthday art on it.
【本日は蜜璃の誕生日!】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) June 1, 2020
6月1日は恋柱・甘露寺蜜璃の誕生日!
蜜璃の誕生日を記念して、ufotable描き下ろしミニキャライラストを公開しました!
ぜひチェックしてください!https://t.co/GGhW61hnEL#鬼滅の刃 #6月1日は甘露寺蜜璃の誕生日 pic.twitter.com/QA1BLSqKP4
ufotable is also celebrating the start of rainy season in Shikoku with super-deformed art of the characters holding umbrellas (or in Nezuko's case, wearing an adorable raincoat). The studio's online store is selling merchandise featuring the artwork as of the start of June.
【梅雨入りのお知らせ】— ufotable (@ufotable) May 31, 2020
本日、四国地方が梅雨入りとなりました。#鬼滅の刃 季節の描き下ろし“梅雨”
描き下ろしイラストの解禁です。
<関連グッズの受注は明日10時解禁>https://t.co/vhUMHEnrdJ pic.twitter.com/L2x8z6vmnk
Koyoharu Gotouge's manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in April 2019. The anime will receive a sequel anime film that will open in Japan on October 16.