Tanjiro's Sword from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gets Forged in Real Life

The blacksmith YouTube channel That Works has posted a new video showing how to make Tanjiro's Nichirin Blade in real life. The video is sponsored by Funimation and depicts not only the process of creating the sword but the history and cultural background of forging Japanese katana.

The creation of the sword shown depicted in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime took around six months. It was forged from Tamahagane and made in a manner as close to traditional methods as possible.

Interested in owning a Nichirin Blade of your own? Tamashii Nations' "Proplica" (a portmanteau of "prop" and "replica") line of character items aimed at adult collectors is planning to sell a life-sized replica of the Nichirin Blade in Japan and overseas next year.

Bladesmith Ilya Alekseyev has previously made other weapons depicted in fictional media, including anime. Earlier this year, he created Asta's Demon Dweller sword from Black Clover for the YouTube channel.

Thanks to That Works for the news tip.