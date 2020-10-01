Sword of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Tanjiro Gets Life-Sized Replica

Plans to sell Proplica's 88-centimeter Nichirin Blade replica overseas have also been announced

Earlier this year, Bandai announced a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sword toy for children, with detachable parts that can recreate Tanjiro's Water Breathing Technique or Sun Breathing Technique. Now the Nichirin Blade is getting a more accurate life-sized replica thanks to Tamashii Nations' "Proplica" (a portmanteau of "prop" and "replica") line of character items aimed at adult collectors.

The 88-centimeter sword replica was first unveiled at the TAMASHII Features 2020 online event in July, and the commercial version will release in Japan in February, 2021. Plans to sell the toy overseas have also been announced, with more details to follow at a later date.

Like the children's toy, the Proplica toy will also be able to play iconic lines by Tanjiro voice actor Natsuki Hanae , with over 70 lines available. It has a " Demon Slayer mode" for the lines featured in his battles against demons and a "Do Your Best, Tanjiro mode" for the lines where he expresses his deep resolve. The toy will also be able to play the TV version of the anime's theme song "Gurenge" sung by LiSA . A promotional video previews the toy's look and features:

In Japan, the product will cost 7,700 yen (approximately US$73).

Sources: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Comic Natalie