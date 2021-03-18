Voice Actress Nana Mizuki Welcomes 1st Baby

41-year-old voice actress and singer Nana Mizuki announced on her blog on Tuesday that she safely gave birth to her first child. Mizuki wrote that she was initially nervous because the baby arrived before their due date but both she and the baby are doing well.

Mizuki wrote on Thursday that she was eager to leave the hospital and has since enjoyed her mother's homemade inari sushi. Mizuki's mom was concerned for her daughter and flew in from Ehime prefecture to help her.

Mizuki announced on July 7 that she had gotten married to a person in the music industry.

Nana Mizuki is a prolific singer and voice actress and her own concerts have included amazing costumes. She made her voice-acting debut in the 1997 romance simulation game NOeL . Her singles, albums, and Blu-ray Discs have topped Oricon's ranking charts. Mizuki's anime roles include Naruto 's Hinata Hyūga, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 's Fate Testarossa, Minami-ke 's Tōma Minami, WWW.WAGNARIA!! 's Kisaki Kondō, and Symphogear 's Tsubasa Kazanari.

Source: Anime! Anime!