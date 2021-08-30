Appli-style Launches Magazine Dedicated To Virtual YouTubers

Appli-style recently announced the publication of VTuber Style, the first magazine specially dedicated to coverage of Virtual YouTubers (or VTubers). The cover of the VTuber Style's first issue will feature hololive's four fifth-generation VTubers: Momosuzu Nene, Omaru Polka, Yukihana Lamy, and Shishiro Botan, also collectively known as NePoRaBo.

The first feature of the issue is a roundtable discussion with the four members of NePoRaBo, who are celebrating their first anniversary this month. The issue will also feature a live report of the NIJISANJI AR event "Light up tones", interviews with 100 VTubers, and coverage of over 10 up-and-coming VTuber agencies, including a special feature on Unison Live, a VTuber agency specializing in music.

The first issue of VTuber Style will be released on Tuesday. The magazine can be purchased at bookstores and convenience stores across Japan, and is also available for pre-order on Amazon.

Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. The agency's fifth generation of Japanese talents debuted in August 2020.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers.

Source: Otakomu