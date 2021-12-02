Interest
Deca-Dence Designer Hiromatsu Shu Directs Lavish OP For Spare Me, Great Lord! Chinese Animated Series
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Deca-Dence designer Hiromatsu Shu directed the stylish opening animation for the Spare Me, Great Lord! Chinese animated series. Big Firebird Cultural Media Animation posted the sequence on its Twitter account on Thursday.
#大王饶命动画 片头曲《不好惹》震撼发布！— 大火鳥文化🔥BigFireBird (@Phoenix_BFB) December 1, 2021
感谢op导演@Hiromatsu1988 以及幕后制作人员的爆肝付出，如果能得到大家的喜欢就太好了。灵气复苏的时代，和自己在乎的人一起变强吧！
12月3日起，每周五12点腾讯视频独家播出！#大火鳥文化 pic.twitter.com/wpH6glftfH
Spare Me, Great Lord! is based on a popular web novel by The Speaking Pork Trotter. Tencent Video will stream the series in China from December 3.
Hiromatsu Shu has also worked on key animation for FLCL Alternative, Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Wonder Egg Priority, Fire Force, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil film. ANN interviewed Hiromatsu Shu for his work on the titular Deca-dence design last year.