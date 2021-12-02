Deca-Dence Designer Hiromatsu Shu Directs Lavish OP For Spare Me, Great Lord! Chinese Animated Series

Video will stream series in China from December 3

Deca-Dence designer Hiromatsu Shu directed the stylish opening animation for the Spare Me, Great Lord! Chinese animated series. Big Firebird Cultural Media Animation posted the sequence on its Twitter account on Thursday.

Spare Me, Great Lord! is based on a popular web novel by The Speaking Pork Trotter. Tencent Video will stream the series in China from December 3.