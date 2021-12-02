Interest
Deca-Dence Designer Hiromatsu Shu Directs Lavish OP For Spare Me, Great Lord! Chinese Animated Series

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Tencent Video will stream series in China from December 3

Deca-Dence designer Hiromatsu Shu directed the stylish opening animation for the Spare Me, Great Lord! Chinese animated series. Big Firebird Cultural Media Animation posted the sequence on its Twitter account on Thursday.

Spare Me, Great Lord! is based on a popular web novel by The Speaking Pork Trotter. Tencent Video will stream the series in China from December 3.

Hiromatsu Shu has also worked on key animation for FLCL Alternative, Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Wonder Egg Priority, Fire Force, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil film. ANN interviewed Hiromatsu Shu for his work on the titular Deca-dence design last year.

