Re:ZERO's Creepy Villain Inspires Life-Sized Bust Figure

Step aside, Rem and Ram, it's Petelgeuse's turn for love

Re:Zero 's Rem and Ram have received life-sized official figures in the past, but now it's time for them to step aside and let a new character shine. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a life-sized figure of Re:Zero 's main heroine for years for years. Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on this new bust of the pretty and adorable Emi... wait, Petelgeuse?!

(Note that the Rem and Ram busts do not come with the purchase.)

That's right, Re:Zero 's iconic creepy antagonist (also sometimes romanized as Betelgeuse) has inspired a life-sized bust, measuring 88 centimeters tall. The item is available for order in Japan on F:NEX's online store until March 3 next year, and is expected to ship in August. It will cost a steep 294,800 yen (approximately US$2,600), but that's a small price to pay for the sake of love. Love love love love looooooooove!

Makes your brain tremble, doesn't it? Don't be slothful in procuring it!

[Via Otakomu]