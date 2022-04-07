SAG-AFTRA Labor Union Issued "Do Not Work" Notice On Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai English Dub

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ( SAG -AFTRA) labor union issued a "Do Not Work" notice on the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai English dub (listed as "Dragon Quest: Legend of Dai") on April 22, 2021. The statement is as follows:

Please be advised that Ocean Media, the producer of the English-language dubbing series Dragon Quest: Legend of Dai has refused to execute a basic minimum agreement that is in full force and effect for work with respect to this series. As such, SAG -AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services for this production until further notice. Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on Dragon Quest: Legend of Dai may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Therefore, all SAG -AFTRA members are hereby informed that no member may accept work or appear on the above production. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG -AFTRA Constitution.

SAG -AFTRA represents over 160,000 performers—including voice actors—and negotiates contracts with studios to guarantee consistent pay, working conditions, contributions toward health insurance and a pension, and preferential casting for union members.

In the wake of the Crunchyroll - Funimation merger, anime dub actors have highlighted the historical and ongoing under-representation of union dubs in the North American anime dubbing industry.

The anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada 's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the anime as it airs.

Source: SAG-AFTRA