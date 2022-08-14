New Humble Bundle Set Includes Non-Fiction Books On Anime, Manga, Japanese Culture

Stone Bridge Press is offering a Humble Bumble digital book set worth US$254. The theme is "Japanese Art and Culture", and a number of titles focus on anime and manga, including Steve Alpert 's Sharing a House With the Never-Ending Man about his time at Studio Ghibli , Frederik L. Schodt 's The Astro Boy Essays , and Fred Patten 's Watching Anime, Reading Manga . There are 25 titles in total to peruse and enjoy.

Purchases of this bundle support Binc, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which helps bookstore owners, booksellers, and comic store employees and owners with unforeseen emergency financial needs. The offer runs until the end of August.

Source: Email correspondence