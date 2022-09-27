Life-Sized Spheal Finally Rolls into North America

The adorable round Pokémon can be yours for US$449.99

The life-sized Spheal plush that stole so many hearts back in July is now available through the Pokémon Center's North America online shop. The Pokémon English Twitter account announced on Monday that the plush has rolled into the Pokémon Center.

Get ready to Roll Out with the Trainer-Sized Spheal Poké Plush from Pokémon Center!



The adorable round Pokémon is bigger and beefier than players would think at first glance, and it can be yours for US$449.99. The plush measures 39.4 x 38.6 x 31.5 inches (or 80 x 98 x 100 centimeters), and stands 2 feet and 7 inches tall. It also weighs 16.4 pounds (or 7.44 kilograms).

The plush is currently sold out on Japan's Pokémon Center website.

Other adorable life-sized Pokémon over the years include a giant Snorlax, a hefty Pikachu, a rideable Lapras, and a very long Furret.

