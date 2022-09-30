KFC's Colonel Sanders Poses with Evangelion's Asuka

KFC's Spanish Twitter account is at it again with the anime memes

KFC's Spanish Twitter account is at it again with the anime memes. On Thursday, the account posted a black-and-white photo of Colonel Sanders with a photoshopped Asuka from Evangelion in it. The Colonel smiles jovially, while Asuka looks wistfully into the distance.

Last year, the account went viral because of a series of flirting tweets with the Kaguya-sama: Love is War series.

Two weeks after KFC posted a tweet of Colonel Sanders with Chika, Kaguya-sama 's official Twitter account made a nod to the meme by posting an image of a Chika acrylic stand next to a KFC box:

KFC Spain replied in the best way possible: with a kiss from the Colonel himself.

Incidentally, the image is from the I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator visual novel that debuted in 2019.

Source: KFC Spain's Twitter account