KFC's Colonel Sanders Poses with Evangelion's Asuka
posted on by Kim Morrissy
KFC's Spanish Twitter account is at it again with the anime memes. On Thursday, the account posted a black-and-white photo of Colonel Sanders with a photoshopped Asuka from Evangelion in it. The Colonel smiles jovially, while Asuka looks wistfully into the distance.
Feliz jueves pic.twitter.com/Ga97GIfH5H— KFC (@KFC_ES) September 29, 2022
Last year, the account went viral because of a series of flirting tweets with the Kaguya-sama: Love is War series.
June 11, 2021
Two weeks after KFC posted a tweet of Colonel Sanders with Chika, Kaguya-sama's official Twitter account made a nod to the meme by posting an image of a Chika acrylic stand next to a KFC box:
June 24, 2021
KFC Spain replied in the best way possible: with a kiss from the Colonel himself.
June 24, 2021
Incidentally, the image is from the I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator visual novel that debuted in 2019.
Source: KFC Spain's Twitter account