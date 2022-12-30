Bocchi the Rock's Kessoku Band Tops Weekly Billboard Japan Download Album Chart

The fictional Kessoku Band's self-titled album from the anime Bocchi the Rock! soared to the top Billboard Japan's weekly chart for the most downloaded album. Kessoku Band debuted at the top of the December 21-28 chart, sliding in on the day of its release. The album includes songs from the anime, including "Guitar, Solitude, and the Blue Planet", "Seishun Complex," "Distortion!!," and more.

Filling out the chart's top 10 is Uta no Uta ONE PIECE FILM RED (Uta's Songs ONE PIECE FILM RED ) by the movie's songstress Ado at #4 and Collins by 10-FEET from the film The First Slam Dunk at #8. Aimer 's song "deep down," the ninth ending theme for Chainsaw Man came in at #11.

The anime follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Source: Billboard Japan