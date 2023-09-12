NFL Players to Take On Streamers in One Piece-Themed Fortnite Battle

Tonight onTuesday Night Gaming, football players and streamers clash in a new Fortnite mode based on popular anime

Image provided via press release

Tonight onTuesday Night Gaming, football players and streamers clash in a newmode based on popular anime

Rather than being the usual Fortnite battle royal, teams will play in a newly-created, One Piece -theamed team battle mode. The map will feature three ships from One Piece and players will be put on one of two teams: the Straw Hats or the Marines. Using swords, flint-knock pistols, and cannons, the teams will do all they can to destroy their opponents' ship. The first team to do so is the winner.

Participating NFL players will include Jamaal Williams, Emmanuel Sanders, Leonard Fournette, Cam Jordan, and Amon-Ra St. Brown while the streamer side of things will feature TypicalGamer, SypherPK, Fuslie, and Symfuhny.

Also included in this episode of NFL Tuesday Night Gaming will be a one-on-one game of Madden NFL with one of the players facing off against Madden YouTuber MMG.

The battle begins tonight (September 12, 2023) at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on Twitch, YouTube and X.

Source: Press Release