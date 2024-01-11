Voice Actress Hibiku Yamamura Marries Musician Yuyoyuppe

Voice actress Hibiku Yamamura (Haruna from Arpeggio of Blue Steel ), announced her marriage to DJ, songwriter, producer, and singer Yuyoyuppe on November 3 on Twitter . In the announcement, Yamamura posted photos of herself in a wedding dress and with Yuyoyuppe , along with a handwritten message to her fans.

Image via twitter.com ©山村響／ゆよゆっぺ

To everyone who always support me.



👰‍♀️ I got married 💍 @yupeyupe

In the message, Yamamura wrote:

I, Hibiku Yamamura , got married to Yuyoyuppe .

Since I am easily swayed by my emotions, he is a wonderful husband who gently and kindly embraces me and guides me to a comfortable and happy state with ease.

I will continue to relax, not try too hard, and live my life as I am so I can continue to live my days filled with laughter and music.

Thank you everyone for your continued support.

I would be happy if you would warmly watch over me now that I am a bride.

Yuyoyuppe also announced his marriage to Yamamura on Twitter . In his Tweet, he also shared the photo of the couple, a photo of himself in a traditional Hakama wedding outfit, and a message to his fans.

To everyone who always supports me.

I, Yuyoyuppe , got married.

@hibiku_yamamura

In his message, Yuyoyuppe wrote:

I am happy to announce that I, Yuyoyuppe (Takehiro Mamiya), have married voice actor Hibiku Yamamura .

She is a lovely and wonderful companion who listens carefully to my difficult to understand conversations and responds to me with an abundance of kindness.

I also love Hibiku's voice.

I would like to make up for each other's shortcomings and create happiness for both of us.

The photos Yamamura and Yuyoyuppe posted were lovely, to say the least, and their messages expressed their love for each other. Fans also responded in droves to the announcements. With a combined 1,083 comments, the vast majority were kind ovations from their respective fans.

Yamamura has also appeared in Go! Princess Precure as (Kirara Amanogawa/Cure Twinkle), Keijo!!!!!!!! (Mio Kusakai), Sakura Wars the Animation (Azami Mochizuki), Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign (Asuramaru), and Kiratto Pri☆Chan (Luluna) among others. Yuyoyuppe has arranged the theme song for Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' , composed the theme for Monster Musume no Iru Nichijō SP , Monser Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls , among others. He has also performed as DJ'TEKINA//SOMETHING . A full CV for Yamamura is available through her agency, and her biography is available on her official homepage. A CV and biography of Yuyoyuppe are available on his homepage.