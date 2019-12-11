flumpool, Yūma Uchida Perform Ahiru no Sora Anime's New Theme Songs

Series premiered on October 2

The official website for the television anime of Takeshi Hinata 's Ahiru no Sora manga revealed the new opening and ending theme songs for the series on Wednesday. flumpool is performing the new opening song "Never Mind," and Yūma Uchida is performing the new ending theme song "Over."

The anime premiered in Japan on October 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and HIDIVE is streaming an English dub. The anime will run for four cours (quarters of a year).

Sentai Filmworks acquired the anime's worldwide license (excluding Asia) and began streaming the anime "on select digital outlets" in October, with a planned home video release later. Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

He may be shorter in stature, but Sora Kurumatani can soar and score on the basketball court! With a passion for the sport he inherited from his mother, Sora vows to her that he'll take top prize at a high school basketball tournament… but there's one problem. His new school's basketball club has turned into a hangout for delinquents! Will Sora's sheer tenacity and amazing three-point shooting change their minds and get the club up and running again?

Keizou Kusakawa ( Fuuka , Aho Girl , Kan Colle ) is credited as chief director, while Shingo Tamaki ( Aho Girl ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Go Zappa ( Beatless , Koihime Musō , Blend S ) is in charge of series composition. Yoshino Honda ( Fuuka ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the music. the pillows are performing the opening theme song "Happy Go Ducky!"