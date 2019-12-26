Funimation to Stream Interspecies Reviewers Anime

Series premieres in Japan on January 11

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will stream the television anime of writer Amahara and artist masha 's Interspecies Reviewers ( Ishuzoku Reviewers ) manga. The company will stream the series this winter with both English subtitles and an English dub.

The anime will premiere on AT-X on January 11 at 11:00 p.m. before later airing on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 . The show will also stream in Japan on d Anime Store and Niconico . The anime will have 12 episodes.

The anime will star:

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , Girls' Last Tour ) is in charge of series composition. Makoto Uno ( Witchblade , The Qwaser of Stigmata , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters. Kotone Uchihigashi is composing the music. Voice cast members Majima, Kobayashi, and Tomita will perform both the opening theme song "Ikōze☆Paradise" and the ending theme song "Hanabira Ondo."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder! From elves to succubi to cyclopes and more, the Interspecies Reviewers rate the red-light delights of all manner of monster girls…the only thing is, they can never agree on which species is the hottest!

The manga ran as a special one-shot in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in July 2016, and the company is also publishing the manga in compiled print volumes. The manga won the DLsite Award in Da Vinci Magazine and Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards.