Ice Blade's Tsutomu Takahashi Launches Guitar Shop Rosie Manga

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine revealed on Monday that Tsutomu Takahashi will launch a new manga titled Guitar Shop Rosie in the magazine's June issue on May 16. The manga's first chapter will have an opening color page.

Tokyopop published Takahashi's Jiraishin detective action manga, under the title Ice Blade , as one of the company's first titles in North America. Takahashi serialized a sequel called Jiraishin diablo before ending the series in Good! Afternoon magazine in 2011. His Skyhigh manga was adapted into a live-action film, which Media Blasters released under its Tokyo Shock label in 2005.

Takahashi launched the NeuN manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in May 2017, and he ended the manga's "first part" on February 3.