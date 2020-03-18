Ao-chan Can't Study! Sequel Manga Ends in April

Sequel about "slightly more grown-up" Ao-chan debuted in January 2019

This year's April issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine revealed on Tuesday that Ren Kawahara 's Midarana Ao-chan wa Benkyō ga Dekinai Otona-hen sequel manga to her Ao-chan Can't Study! manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 17.

Kawahara launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in January 2019. The manga centers on a "slightly more grown-up" Ao-chan. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 17.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the original manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

When Ao was in kindergarten, she smiled ear-to-ear as she told her classmates how her father (a bestselling erotic author) chose her name: “A as in apple and O as in orgy!” That day still haunts her ten years later as she studies with a single goal in mind: get into an elite university and achieve independence from her father once and for all. She has no youth to misspend and no time to think about boys … until her classmate, “King Normie” Kijima, approaches her with a shocking confession of love. She tries to lose Kijima, but he just can't take a hint … and as her mind runs wild with impure thoughts, she realizes her father has totally influenced her!

Kawahara launched the Ao-chan Can't Study! manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in October 2015, and ended it in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in January 2019. Kodansha Comics released the eighth volume digitally in English in June 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series worldwide outside Asia. The anime is streaming with English subtitles on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Sentai Filmworks released an English dub in August 2019.