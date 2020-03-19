Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime's 1st Promo Video Streamed

Series premieres in July

The official website for the television anime adaptation Take 's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Thursday.

The anime will premiere in July, and stars:

Naomi Ōzora as Hana Uzaki

as Hana Uzaki Kenji Akabane as Shinichi Sakurai

as Shinichi Sakurai Ayana Taketatsu as Ami Asai

as Ami Asai Tomoya Takagi as Itsuhito Sakaki

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) is directing the anime at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp brand. Kadokawa published the fourth compiled volume on February 7.