Viz Media Publishes My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Manga Chapter in English

9-page manga originally featured in free book for theatergoers in Japan

Viz Media published Kōhei Horikoshi 's "My Hero Academia - League of Villains: Undercover" manga chapter in English on its website and app on Thursday.

The nine-page manga was included in the Boku no Hero Academia Vol. R (My Hero Academia Vol. Rising) book that theatergoers to the My Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- film received for free in Japan. The book also included character designs and notes on each character, and an interview with Horikoshi.

The film opened in Japan on December 20, and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film has earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$14 million), and has sold more than 1.21 million tickets. The film's 4DX screenings began on January 24.

The film ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened on February 26, and has since earned more than US$13 million.