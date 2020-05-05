Aniplex USA to Release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime on Blu-ray Disc

Limited editions ship on June 30, November 24; standard editions ship in September 2020, January 2021

Aniplex of America announced on Tuesday that it will release the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime series on Blu-ray Disc with both standard and limited editions. The company began streaming a trailer for the limited edition.

The company will ship the first limited-edition Blu-ray Disc volume, which will include the first 13 episodes, on June 30. The second limited-edition volume, which will include episodes 14-26, will ship on November 24. Aniplex of America is partnering with Funimation to distribute the anime's standard-edition Blu-ray Discs. The first and second standard-edition volumes will ship in September 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

Both limited-edition Blu-ray Disc volumes will include a soundtrack CD, illustration card set, booklet featuring character art and scene designs with staff comments, box with cover art, and package illustrations by character designer Akira Matsushima .

Aniplex of America describes the anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

The television anime premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019. Aniplex of America is streaming the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. The series' sequel anime film titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) will open in Japan on October 16.

Koyoharu Gotouge launched the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Shueisha will publish the 20th volume on May 13. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus online service is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

Source: Press release